Galion and Crestline Youth Baseball Registration Starts February 3
GALION -- Galion Youth Baseball and Crestline Youth Baseball are jointly announcing that 2023 Youth Baseball Registration will start on Friday, Feb. 3.
Parents can register online at www.galionyouthbaseball.com until March 26, or in-person on select dates, times, and locations. A parent can sign up a player for either a Galion or a Crestline team at either in-person location.
In-person signups in Galion will be held on Feb. 19, March 5, and March 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. at American Legion Post 243. American Legion Post 243 is located at 118 S. Market St.
In-person signups in Crestline will be held on Feb. 8 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Feb. 18, March 4, and March 18 from 10 a.m. to noon at VFW Post 2920. VFW Post 2920 is located at 100 S. Crestline St.
Player fees for 2023 are as follows: T-Ball $50, Coach Pitch $55, Minors and Majors $65. There is an Early Bird Special through Feb. 19.
Youth Baseball Clinic
Galion High School is holding a Youth Baseball Clinic on Sunday, March 12 at Galion High School. This league is open to players in Galion, Crestline, or Northmor school districts. The cost is $30 and includes a free t-shirt if registered by Feb. 16. Parents can register online at www.galionyouthbaseball.com.
The clinic will be held for two grade groups: K - 2nd from 9 to 11.m. and 3rd to 6th grade from noon to 2 p.m.
Crestline at Galion varsity baseball game
On Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m., the Galion Tigers will host the Crestline Bulldogs in a Youth Day Baseball Game at Heise Park under the lights. Kids who attended the March 12 Youth Baseball Clinic and wear the T-shirt they received at the clinic to the game will receive a free hot dog and popcorn.
For additional information regarding Galion Youth Baseball or Crestline Youth Sports, please visit their respective Facebook Pages.
