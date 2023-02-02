GALION — The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) is delighted to announce a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Monday, February 13th at 1 p.m. for The Color Bar Salon, 100 W. Park Rd, Crestline.
“We are thrilled to be welcoming yet another new enterprise to the Galion-Crestline area!” says GCACC Executive Director Miranda Jones. “This is a beautiful facility with a skilled staff. Come join us in congratulating the Color Bar and wishing them success in this venture!”
Salon owner Karri Sherer has been a hair artist for 18 years; nail technician Katie Harvey has eight years of experience; and cosmetologist Coldan Draper has worked in his field for seven years, with six of those years also serving as a cosmetology instructor at Apex Academy.
“We have always been friends and the environment here is fun and very upbeat,” Sherer shares on the ‘the COLOR BAR SALON’ Facebook page.
Draper agrees: “The three of us have worked together for a long time and we’ve grown to be family. We always have a great time together with all of our clients and we are very excited for this new chapter in our lives.”
To schedule an appointment or learn more about the Color Bar, call or text Sherer at (419) 632-5552, Harvey at (419) 569-5361, or Draper at (567) 303-5841.