GALION — The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) is delighted to announce a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Monday, February 13th at 1 p.m. for The Color Bar Salon, 100 W. Park Rd, Crestline.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming yet another new enterprise to the Galion-Crestline area!” says GCACC Executive Director Miranda Jones. “This is a beautiful facility with a skilled staff. Come join us in congratulating the Color Bar and wishing them success in this venture!” 

