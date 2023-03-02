2023 Health & Wellness Fair
Submitted Photo

GALION — The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) and the Galion Safety Council are delighted to present the 2023 Health and Wellness Fair on Thursday, March 16, 2023, from 7–10 a.m. at the Real Life Naz Church, 777 Fairview Ave, Galion.

This event is free (with the exception of blood draw services; more information below) and open to the public. No registration is required; consider this your invitation to drop by and check it out! 

