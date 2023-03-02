GALION — The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) and the Galion Safety Council are delighted to present the 2023 Health and Wellness Fair on Thursday, March 16, 2023, from 7–10 a.m. at the Real Life Naz Church, 777 Fairview Ave, Galion.
This event is free (with the exception of blood draw services; more information below) and open to the public. No registration is required; consider this your invitation to drop by and check it out!
“Your health is important!” GCACC Executive Director Miranda Jones emphasizes. “Come take a look at all of the services and vendors our community offers, to help you take terrific care of yourself and your family!”
Avita Labs will be onsite from 7 – 9 to offer blood draws (A1C $30/TSH $15/PSA $25), which require a 12-hour fast prior to the draw. Avita WorkWell will also be at the Fair, as will lactation consultant Deanna Grube. Many other health experts, wellness-promoters, and related businesses and non-profits will be showcased at the Fair, including:
Area Agency on Aging
Avita Health System
Benefits Enrollment Center
Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center, Mansfield
Crawford County Council on Aging
Crawford County Prevention Coalition
Crawford County Public Health
Crawford-Marion ADAMH
Sunshine Oils – Young Living Essential Oils
Galion Fire Department
JAG HealthCare
Magnolia Terrace
Meraki Counseling
Norwex
Pink Ladies of the Galion Owls
YWCA of Northwest Ohio
There is still room for more exhibitors, and participation is free. If you are interested in having your business or organization join the 2023 Health & Wellness Fair, or if you have any questions, please contact Jones via email at mjones@galion-crestlinechamber.org or call the GCACC office at 419-468-7737.