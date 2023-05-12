Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce Awards 2023

Representatives of the Galion YMCA accept the award for Organization of the Year.

 Jessica Karcher Photography

GALION -- The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) is pleased to announce the recipients of their Annual Awards for contributions to the community in 2022.

Honorees were announced and recognized at GCACC’s 2023 annual meeting and awards ceremony on May 3 at the Hub at Village Square in Crestline.

Erik Flick (left) presents the Chamber Service Award to Keith Hummel.

