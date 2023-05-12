GALION -- The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) is pleased to announce the recipients of their Annual Awards for contributions to the community in 2022.
Honorees were announced and recognized at GCACC’s 2023 annual meeting and awards ceremony on May 3 at the Hub at Village Square in Crestline.
A record-breaking 182 attendees were present to congratulate the following winners:
-- Industry of the Year: Tasco Thompson & Sons Co.
-- Service Industry of the Year: Oakstone Landscape
-- Business of the Year: Buehler’s Fresh Foods
-- Service Business of the Year: Core Care Chiropractic
-- Retail Business of the Year: H.R. Wolf Hardware
-- Organization of the Year: Galion Community Center YMCA
-- President’s Award: Humane Society Serving Crawford County
-- Executive Committee Award: Gretchen & Joe Dzugan
-- Chamber Chair Award: Ed’s Barbershop
-- Chamber Volunteer Award: Laura Johnson
-- Northern Ohio Area Chambers of Commerce (NOACC) Chamber Bight Star Award: Eric Faulds
-- Chamber Service Award: Keith Hummel
-- Young Professional of the Year: Thomas Fox
-- Professional of the Year: Dr. Caleb Miller
These businesses, organizations, and individuals were recognized for “going above and beyond their expected duties in the previous year … to ensure the betterment of the community and improve the quality of life for the citizens ... [These standouts] made exceptional progress in the previous year and/or the chamber has declared [them] essential to the growth and success of our community in the previous year.”
Award recipients were determined by the vote of the GCACC Board, from a pool of 126 nominations made by members – another record-breaking high number! Awards presenters were GCACC Executive Director Miranda Jones; GCACC Officers Kim Winkle, Matt Horn, and Erik Flick; and Cindy Holzheimer of the NOACC.
Also at the annual meeting and awards ceremony, the following proposed members of the Board of Directors were unanimously approved by the General Membership, to serve a term expiring in 2026:
Sherri Clevenger, First Federal Bank of Ohio
Erik Flick, Flick Packaging
Gary Frankhouse, MyFloors
Debbi Gifford, Craig A. Miley Realty & Auction
Geoffrey Gompf, Scheider-Gompf Funeral Home
The following slate of officers was also unanimously approved by the General Membership:
Chair: Matt Horn, Brothers Body and Equipment
Vice Chair: Pennie Fox, Fox Plumbing & Heating
Second Vice Chair: Jennifer Kuns, Park National Bank
Secretary/Treasurer: Erik Flick, Flick Packaging
Immediate Past Chair: Kim Winkle, Avita Health System
Those in attendance were also informed of the highlights of GCACC’s activities in 2022 as well; among these are:
-- Added 36 members
-- Performed 12 Ribbon Cuttings
-- Held >95% Member Retention
-- Saved members over $640,000 through affinity programs
-- Worked on the committee to start the Crawford CEO Program with the Crawford Partnership, UWNCO, and the Bucyrus Area Chamber
-- Began work on the Mainstreet Galion (DART Study) planning
-- Executive Director completed her first year IOM through the US Chamber Institute
-- Worked with North Central State College to host a Leadership Training Series
-- Completed the 2023 Community Guide
-- Implemented CC-Assist (new membership/registration/calendar database)
-- Re-energized the Chamber Ambassador program
Avita catered dinner for the May 3rd event, and live centerpieces were furnished by Flower Cart Florist. Jones commends the many contributors to the GCACC 2023 annual meeting and awards ceremony:
“We are so appreciative of all the members and volunteers who made this event a huge success, as we look forward to another great year of service to our community.”