Adam and Sara in their at-home recording studio.

Adam and Sara in their at-home recording studio.

GALION – The grisly deaths and dismemberments of a young couple still haunt the small city of Logan, Ohio -- almost 40 years after the incident. 

Sara and Adam Lehman were both youngsters, 3 and 7 years old, in Logan at the time of the murders in 1982. They have made it their mission to retell the story that haunted their childhoods through their podcast “Township Falls.”

Local News. Locally Powered.

Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.

Support Our Journalism

Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help make free, local, independent journalism sustainable by becoming a Source Member.

Tags