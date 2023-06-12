GALION — Galion Community Theatre is diving into Bikini Bottom!
GCT’s production of “The SpongeBob Musical” opens on Friday, June 16th. This production is a colorful, energetic, and funny musical that your whole family is sure to enjoy together.
“This musical is a great time for anyone who enjoys good, chaotic fun,” says Tony Baer, director of the production. “Our cast has worked incredibly hard to make sure we have a show that matches the heart of the animated show.
"This show is for kids, millennials who grew up with SpongeBob, grandparents who had cable in the late 90s, and anyone who enjoys great music. While being a goofy goober of a show, it also tells a story of how a community can become divided over each other’s differences. However, they find that it is their differences that make them stronger.”
This show captures the spirit and power of friendship and optimism as the characters you all know and love face the possible annihilation of their home, Bikini Bottom. This dynamic musical includes songs written by pop/rock artists such as David Bowie, Sarah Barreilles, John Legend, Cyndi Lauper, and more!
Lucas Weaver, the actor playing SpongeBob himself, “The opportunity to perform as the face of such an iconic show is something I do not take for granted! If you are familiar with SpongeBob and like comedy, adventure, and music, this show is for you!”
“The SpongeBob Musical” is supported by Galion Dental Partners and the Galion City Health Department, additional assistance is provided by The Galion Community Foundation, contributions from the Robert & Esther Black Family Fund through Richland County Foundation, and is made possible in part by state tax dollars allocated by the Ohio Legislature to the Ohio Arts Council (OAC). The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically.
PLEASE NOTE: This theatrical season, Galion Community Theatre has changed its start time for evening performances to 7:30. Show dates for “The SpongeBob Musical” are June 16, 17, 23, and 24 at 7:30PM and June 25 at 2:00PM. Tickets can be purchased now at www.galiontheatre.org or by leaving a message at 419-468-2662.
