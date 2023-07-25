Once Upon a Matress

GALION -- There’s an opening for a princess at Galion Community Theatre. The public is welcome to join the kingdom as it presents “Once Upon A Mattress” starting on July 28.

This hilarious musical will be sure to entertain people of all ages.

Rachel Jarvis is the director of “Once Upon A Mattress” which will be staged by the Galion Community Theatre.

