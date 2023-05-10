GALION -- Galion Community Theatre is turning the spotlight toward any and every local high school graduate in our communities.
From May 19 through 21, local graduates can have their name (and picture) in the neon lights of the historic marquee on Harding Way West.
“We receive an incredible amount of support from our community members, so this is a simple way we can help shine some light back to some of them,” says GCT Board President, Paul Sulser.
“Whether your grad has been under our stage lights, on the field under stadium lights, or shining under the lights in the classroom, we want to help them celebrate their great achievement.”
GCT will put up a slide celebrating all graduates. The lights will be turned on each evening (May 19 to 21) from 7 to 10 p.m. It will be a memorable backdrop for your grad photos -- definitely one for the scrapbook (or the Instagram)!
If you are interested in having a slide individualized for your graduate, visit www.galiontheatre.org/donate for all the details. It’s not too late to include the special graduate in your life.
This offer is open to Galion students, as well as other local high schools. For a donation of only $30, you can put your child, grandchild, sibling, employee, or friend’s name in lights.