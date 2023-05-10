GALION -- The Galion Community Band is getting ready to start rehearsals for two summer concerts. The Galion Community Band is open to all area musicians.
“I am hoping that area high school musicians and college students coming back for the summer as well as adult musicians will join the band this summer,” said long time band organizer Brian Treisch.
“We are hoping to have at least 26 musicians join us this year. We are particular need of woodwinds and percussion,” Treisch said.
The band will play a mixture of traditional marches, concert band literature and show music.
The band is hoping to be joined by the Galion Community Chorus for the July 1 concert.
The Chorus will join the band for several rehearsals. The Galion Community Chorus is under the direction of Mr. Randy Mann. The Galion Community Chorus is open to all choral singers. The Chorus has performed Handel’s “Messiah” since 1955.
Anyone interested in joining the Band or Chorus can simply attend the first rehearsal or call Brian Treisch at 419-566-5326. Chorus rehearsals will be held at 2 p.m. at the Galion High School band room on June 4, June 11, June 25.
The band will rehearse on these June dates at 2:45 p.m. The band alone will rehearse at 2:00 on July 23, July 30 and August 6 at the Galion High School band room.
Concert dates are Saturday, July 1 at 6 p.m. and on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 3 p.m. Both concerts will be at the band shell in Heise Park, just north of the Galion YMCA. The July 1 concert will celebrate America with several patriotic favorites.
“We want to honor veterans during this concert,” Treisch said.
The August concert will be a mix of marches, concert band literature and selections from Broadway.
The summer concerts are made possible by the generous support of the Galion Community Foundation and the assistance of the Galion City Schools.