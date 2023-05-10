The Galion Community Chorus
The Galion Community Chorus is shown here in 2014.

GALION -- The Galion Community Band is getting ready to start rehearsals for two summer concerts. The Galion Community Band is open to all area musicians.

“I am hoping that area high school musicians and college students coming back for the summer as well as adult musicians will join the band this summer,” said long time band organizer Brian Treisch.

