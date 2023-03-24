GALIN -- Galion City Schools welcomes nationally acclaimed Jesse Weinberger, a former software programmer, and authority on Internet Safety, for an informative session about online safety on April 24.
The author of “The Boogeyman Exists: And He’s in Your Child’s Back Pocket, 2nd Edition,” will cover topics about value versus the risk of tech use; mental health impact; cyberbullying; popular apps; extreme content; and how to monitor and supervise a child’s technology use.
Before the presentation, parents can meet with Weinberger, get a sneak peek of her upcoming talk, and enjoy a free spaghetti dinner.
Additionally, Jesse’s book will be available for purchase, for which $5 from each sale will be donated back to the school.
At its conclusion, door prizes will be awarded. All student’s parents/guardians who attend will receive a Jeans Pass for their child, which can be used every Friday throughout the rest of the year.
“We are excited to offer parents more insight into the hidden world of tech and the impact that it can have on our children,” Supt. Jennifer Allerding said.
“Technology is something that is part of our everyday lives. Parents need to understand the risks associated with technology to be prepared to protect their children," she said.
To ensure the safety and quality of the presentation, no children ages 1-20 years old will be allowed in the gym during the session. However, the district will offer free childcare services for kids in grades K–5 through Galion High School student organizations.