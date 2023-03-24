Galion City Schools logo

GALIN -- Galion City Schools welcomes nationally acclaimed Jesse Weinberger, a former software programmer, and authority on Internet Safety, for an informative session about online safety on April 24.

The author of “The Boogeyman Exists: And He’s in Your Child’s Back Pocket, 2nd Edition,” will cover topics about value versus the risk of tech use; mental health impact; cyberbullying; popular apps; extreme content; and how to monitor and supervise a child’s technology use.

