Portrait of a Tiger

The students recognized for earning Portrait of a Tiger status are Korbin Hurst - Kindergarten; Paul Price - 5th grade; Rhiley Skaggs - 8th grade and Wyatt Estep - 11th grade.

GALION -- The Galion City School District Board of Education recognized a number of students for achievement in a variety of fields at its December meeting.

The Board recognized four students who have consistently demonstrated the Portrait of a Tiger trait, Involved, throughout the month of December. The Involved trait calls for students to display a passion for the community's success through active engagement in service opportunities and for them to seek ways to participate in school-related activities to develop a sense of Galion Pride.

Galion's 2022 Fall Sports All-Ohioans

Galion's 2022 Fall Sports All-Ohioans are Ella Payne - Division III first-team All-Ohio Volleyball (Setter); Landon Kurtzman - Division IV first-team All-Ohio Football (Defensive End); and Landon Campbell - Division IV first-team All-Ohio Football (Punter).

