Galion's 2022 Fall Sports All-Ohioans are Ella Payne - Division III first-team All-Ohio Volleyball (Setter); Landon Kurtzman - Division IV first-team All-Ohio Football (Defensive End); and Landon Campbell - Division IV first-team All-Ohio Football (Punter).
GALION -- The Galion City School District Board of Education recognized a number of students for achievement in a variety of fields at its December meeting.
The Board recognized four students who have consistently demonstrated the Portrait of a Tiger trait, Involved, throughout the month of December. The Involved trait calls for students to display a passion for the community's success through active engagement in service opportunities and for them to seek ways to participate in school-related activities to develop a sense of Galion Pride.
The students recognized are Korbin Hurst - Kindergarten; Paul Price - 5th grade; Rhiley Skaggs - 8th grade and Wyatt Estep - 11th grade.
“Our Profile of a Tiger reflects our district vision of identified traits we believe our students need to succeed in college, their career, and life,” said Galion City Schools Superintendent Jennifer Allerding. “We will continue concentrating on the profile traits as we move into the second semester.”
The board then recognized three students who earned first-team All-Ohio recognition for their success in fall athletics.
“The 1st Team All-Ohio award goes to student-athletes for their athletic ability, knowledge of the game, team spirit and character,” stated Kyle Baughn, athletic director. “We are very proud of their hard work and dedication and wish them the best in the future.”
The student-athletes recognized are Ella Payne - Division III first-team All-Ohio Volleyball (Setter); Landon Kurtzman - Division IV first-team All-Ohio Football (Defensive End); and Landon Campbell - Division IV first-team All-Ohio Football (Punter).
The Board approved the first reading of the Galion School District’s proposed 2023-2024 school year calendar. A public hearing will be held on at the next Board of Education meeting on Jan. 10, where parents and community members can express their thoughts and concerns. A second reading and new calendar adoption is expected to take place at the following meeting.
Regular board business included the review of past meeting minutes, employee contracts, the treasurer’s report, and a policy revision. Agreements were approved with Ohio Heartland CAC Head Start and the Crawford County Health Department for nursing services.
The Board set the date of the annual Board of Education Organizational meeting for Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 6:15 p.m. at the Galion Middle School Computer Lab.
The board's first regular meeting will take place immediately following the Organizational Meeting on January 10, 2023, at the Galion Middle School Computer Lab.