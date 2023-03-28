GALION -- Galion City Schools recently received the Crawford Partnership Award for Community Opportunity, a website connecting local businesses with local talent in Northwest Ohio.
The award was presented at the Friday, March 10, Crawford Partnership’s 2023 Annual Meeting, which celebrates Crawford County’s progress in economic, community and workforce development.
Established in 2006, the Crawford Partnership for Education and Economic Development is a privately owned non-profit organization devoted to fostering concerted economic, community and workforce development initiatives across Bucyrus, Galion, Crestline, New Washington and all of Crawford County, Ohio.
Last year, Crawford County's economic development was among the best in all of America, landing them within the top four percent. To ensure that their success continues and that Crawford County continues to be a location individuals choose to live and businesses thrive, the Partnership has an assertive plan for community, economic, and workforce development in place.
“We are incredibly proud to receive the Crawford County Partnership Award,” said Jennifer Allerding, Superintendent. “Connecting our students with potential employers who may offer internships or job or shadowing opportunities is an important part of our job. It aids us in preparing our students for life after high school, and this award recognizes our commitment to that important goal.”