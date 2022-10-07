Galion School campus aerial view

The Galion City School District campus encompasses these buildings and parking lots.

GALION – The safety and well-being of students is among the top priorities for Galion City Schools, and the focus on students’ welfare includes their mental health, the school stated in a Friday press release.

One in five students has had a mental health disorder in their life, with 50% of mental illnesses beginning at age 14.

