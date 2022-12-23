Galion Safety Week

Galion's youngest learners were tutored by the professionals during Safety Week.

GALION - Galion City Schools hosted a Community Helpers and Safety Week for students in the Primary School during the week of Dec. 5 to 9.

The week's events were structured to educate the children about the important role of first responders and the critical jobs they perform, how to manage their own safety and how to care for aspects of their physical health.

