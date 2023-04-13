GALION — The High School and Middle School ROAR art clubs have come together to create a unique and colorful 10-page coloring book that will be used in the Primary School ROAR Program.
This special book is centered around a positive school experience, helping young students to explore their creativity while discovering the many positive aspects of the educational journey.
The Galion City Schools Resources, Opportunities, Achievement & Readiness (ROAR) Program is a before and after-school program designed to provide students with opportunities for fun and engaging hands-on learning.
Aside from academic tutoring and homework assistance, ROAR offers youth enrichment activities in areas of leadership and personal growth, community connections via service-based learning, social-emotional learning, random acts of kindness and more.
The ROAR program is devoted to inspiring positive qualities by motivating students to collaborate for the greater good, as well as donating their time and efforts towards district programs such as Service Learning.
“I am very proud of the hard work put in by our High School and Middle School ROAR Art Club members!” said Superintendent Jennifer Allerding. “The coloring book demonstrates how much can be achieved through creative collaboration when the right attitude and dedication are present.”
This project reinforced many of the opportunities defined through the ROAR program. By enriching our students’ love of art and supporting community connections and service-based learning, the coloring book represents more than the book itself.
“We are so grateful for the support we received from Pioneer Career and Technology Center's Graphic Arts Instructor, Bill Dichtl, and his students so we could cost-effectively create printed versions of these books,” remarked ROAR Program Coordinator Violeta Chinni.
Some of the students involved in the project proudly delivered copies to Primary School Tigers during their before and after-school ROAR sessions prior to spring break.