V2h0VLT3TtCg6GIIpdl1cA.jpg

The Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland began to offer a community outreach 'Backpack Program' to K-5 female students in Galion Schools in March.

GALION – Galion Primary and Intermediate Schools proudly welcomed another community partner to its ROAR program — the Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland.

Starting March 14, the Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland began to offer a community outreach 'Backpack Program' to K-5 female students. The program will be offered at the Primary and Intermediate schools on the following dates: on April 12, 26 and May 2.

GALLERY: Galion ROAR program

Tags