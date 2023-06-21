The Galion City School District, in cooperation with the Galion, Mount Gilead and Mansfield Police Departments, Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol, conducted unannounced searches of the Galion High School and Galion Middle School and found no illegal substances in the buildings or on the property Tuesday, April 23.
GALION – As Galion City School District welcomes new superintendent, Dr. Jeffery Hartmann, other key administrators will transition to new roles within the district, as well.
Galion Intermediate School’s Principal, Jacqueline Robbeloth, will transition to Literacy Coordinator, a district administrator role focusing on literacy.
Robbeloth’s passion for improving literacy outcomes for students is undeniable, the district stated in a press release. The district is confident that her leadership will continue to make positive improvements in that area.
As a result of Robbeloth’s transition, Kayla Heimann, the current Assistant Principal of Galion Primary, will become the new Principal of Galion Intermediate.
"Heimann’s leadership style, knowledge of the district, and strong relationships with students and staff make her the ideal candidate for this critical role," the school system stated.
Sam Staton, the current Assistant Principal of Galion Middle School, will be taking on a new role as the Assistant Principal of Galion Primary.
"Staton’s experience and dedication to student success will undoubtedly have a positive impact on GPS," the school stated.
Julie Theodore-Murphy will become Assistant Principal at Galion Middle School following Staton’s move to GPS. Theodore-Murphy served for 30 years in the neighboring Crestline Exempted Village School District, working for many years as the principal of Crestline Elementary. Thereafter she decided to join the staff at Galion as a middle school teacher.
"Theodore-Murphy’s experience investing in students, academic data, teacher preparation, and professional development will be invaluable to Galion Middle School," the press release noted.
Leigh Ann Patterson will join the district as the new assistant principal for Galion Intermediate School.
"Coming from Ontario Local School District, Patterson looks forward to building upon students’ strengths and increasing their confidence," the district statement said.
"These administrators are dedicated leaders that have guided each school through challenging times, working with students and families to create a positive school experience for Galion Tigers."
Outgoing supt. Jennifer Allerding said the district is excited to see these administrators move into their new roles.
“Their dedication to student success will only continue to build upon the strong educational foundation that exists at our district,” Allerding said.
"These changes will bring new energy and perspective to the district as we look forward to the 2023-2024 school year. The Galion City School District is thrilled about what the future holds and confident in the continued success of our students, staff, and community."