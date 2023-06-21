Galion School campus

The Galion City School District, in cooperation with the Galion, Mount Gilead and Mansfield Police Departments, Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol, conducted unannounced searches of the Galion High School and Galion Middle School and found no illegal substances in the buildings or on the property Tuesday, April 23.

GALION – As Galion City School District welcomes new superintendent, Dr. Jeffery Hartmann, other key administrators will transition to new roles within the district, as well.

Galion Intermediate School’s Principal, Jacqueline Robbeloth, will transition to Literacy Coordinator, a district administrator role focusing on literacy.