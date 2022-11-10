Galion athlete exchange
Submitted Photo

GALION — Select student-athletes from Galion High School (GHS) shadowed Shelby High School student-athletes for the day on Wednesday, Nov. 9. In turn, Shelby High School student-athletes visited GHS earlier in the week.

Schools in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference (MOAC) have established a student-athlete exchange program in an effort to promote good sportsmanship, the sharing of ideas, and student leadership. Each year, the MOAC schools select a partner district with whom they “exchange” student-athletes. The district then selects eight underclassmen who demonstrate leadership potential to visit their partner school for a day.

