Tigers of Integrity students

The students recognized are Izzyona Matthews – 1st grade; Gabriella Mies – 4th grade; Jadyne Stiffler – 6th grade; and Nora Harding – 11th grade.

GALION – The Galion City School District Board of Education met on Tuesday, Feb 21. The Board reviewed, discussed, and, when necessary, approved preliminary agenda items. Following those initial items, the Board moved to student recognition.

The Board recognized four students who have consistently demonstrated the Portrait of a Tiger trait — Integrity — throughout February. A Tiger with integrity listens to others’ perspectives and shows strong character during challenging situations. They are dedicated to being honest and truthful to themselves and others.

Tags