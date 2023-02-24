GALION – The Galion City School District Board of Education met on Tuesday, Feb 21. The Board reviewed, discussed, and, when necessary, approved preliminary agenda items. Following those initial items, the Board moved to student recognition.
The Board recognized four students who have consistently demonstrated the Portrait of a Tiger trait — Integrity — throughout February. A Tiger with integrity listens to others’ perspectives and shows strong character during challenging situations. They are dedicated to being honest and truthful to themselves and others.
The students recognized are Izzyona Matthews – 1st grade; Gabriella Mies – 4th grade; Jadyne Stiffler – 6th grade; and Nora Harding – 11th grade. Keep up the excellent work, Tigers!
“These four students showed what it means to be a person of integrity. Listening to and learning from others’ perspectives will help students succeed in their college journey, career, and life,” said Galion City Schools Superintendent Jennifer Allerding. “We recognize these four students for their integrity, but I know that even more Tigers in our district exemplify this trait daily.
"Our focus is on these profile traits because they are what help our students achieve in all aspects of their lives.”
After the Board celebrated the Tigers of integrity, Mrs. Rinehart, director of technology, and Mrs. Graham, tech coach and teacher, and several Galion Middle School students shared various new learning technologies introduced to the district this year. The middle school students loved showing off the latest technology they use daily, including Active Floors, Merge Cubes, and Padcasters.
Then, the Board approved the purchase of a new 84-Passenger Blue Bird T3FE Yellow School Bus to replace one of the oldest buses in its fleet. With assistance from the Ohio Department of Education, Galion City Schools received grant funding for 50% or $64,453.80 of the total $128,958 cost through its School Bus Purchase Program.
The Board continues to search for cost-effective ways to upgrade services and resources for Galion City Schools.
Regular board business included the review of past meeting minutes, the treasurer’s report, multiple reports from administrators regarding student achievement, and creation of a new coaching position. Employee contracts, field trips, donations, and the 2023 athletic volleyball summer camp were presented and approved.
The Board set a date for the Audit Committee meeting for Tuesday, March 21, at 6 p.m. at the Galion Middle School Computer Lab. The Board’s regular meeting will occur immediately following the Audit Committee Meeting on March 21, at the Galion Middle School Computer Lab.