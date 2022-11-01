Galion School campus aerial view

The Galion City School District campus encompasses these buildings and parking lots.

GALION – The Galion City School District Board of Education began their regular October meeting celebrating the Tigers.

The Board recognized four students who have represented resiliency throughout the month of October. Those students were Liam Stitzel, second grade; Megan Bailey, fifth grade; Pheonix Hunter, sixth grade; and Morgan Keener, 12th grade.

