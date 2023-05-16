GALION – The Galion Board of Education voted Tuesday night to offer a contract to Dr. Jeffrey Hartmann as the school district's new superintendent.
Pending the contractual agreement, Hartmann would assume the role on Aug. 1, 2023, following the resignation of current supt. Jennifer Allerding.
“We are confident that Dr. Hartmann is the right person to lead our district and advance learning experiences that focus on the real-world application of content, the infusion of problem-based learning and 21st-century learning opportunities,” said BOE President Grant Garverick. “On behalf of all BOE members, I'd like to thank everyone who applied for the position as well as everyone who attended the interviews in person.
"We understand how important hiring the right person for our next superintendent is for Galion City Schools, and are excited to move forward.”
Hartmann currently serves as the Principal of Stow-Monroe Falls High School. With more than 20 years of experience as an educator in Ohio and Pennsylvania, Hartmann has served as principal of Pottstown and Philipsburg-Osceola Area High Schools and was assistant principal at Loyalsock Township High School.
In addition, he served as an adjunct professor for Immaculata and Wilkes Universities and the American College of Education teaching school leadership and principal preparation courses.
Hartmann also founded Upstream Leaders, a firm assisting organizations in rising to the next level of production and results.
Hartmann received a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education from Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania, followed by a Master of Education in School Leadership and Education Policy from the University of Pittsburgh. He then went on to pursue a Doctorate of Education in School Leadership & Education Policy from the University of Pittsburgh.
The Board of Education next meeting is scheduled for June 20, 2023, at 7 p.m. in the Galion Middle School Media Center.