Galion High School building

Galion High School is located at 472 Portland Way North in Galion.

GALION – The Galion Board of Education voted Tuesday night to offer a contract to Dr. Jeffrey Hartmann as the school district's new superintendent.

Pending the contractual agreement, Hartmann would assume the role on Aug. 1, 2023, following the resignation of current supt. Jennifer Allerding.

Dr. Jeffrey Hartmann, Galion Superintendent

Jeffrey Hartmann 

