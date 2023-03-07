GALION – In January, the teachers at Galion City Schools had the unique opportunity to shadow their students for half a day. This exercise was
conducted in an effort to understand the student experience at Galion High School.
Questions included:
-- How does it feel to be a student at GHS?
-- When do students observe meaningful connections between education and the real world?
-- On what occasions can students gain distinct opportunities based on their personal interests and individual needs?
-- What opportunities do they have for thinking, collaborating and communication?
All of these queries and others were explored.
“This activity was hugely beneficial for all involved. It changed how our teachers perceive their role in the students' lives, enabling them to more effectively support our students academically and emotionally,” said Galion High School Principal Tasha Stanton.
The exercise was not about evaluating classes, teachers or the students; instead, the goal was to immerse teachers in the student experience. Each participating teacher had the opportunity to shadow a student for half of the school day.
Teachers were then paired up with a teacher who shadowed a student the other half of the day so they could combine data and discuss findings. Their observations were then documented.
Teachers observed remarkable differences in classes, including many various teaching strategies, the technology utilized, and student-teacher relationships.
This allowed educators to discuss and implement innovative methods of instruction that would be more effective for each student and better meet their individual needs.
“This was a practice of cultivating empathy. We wanted our teachers to have the experience of living as one of their own students,” said Superintendent Jennifer Allerding. “The activity also helped our teachers understand how to create a classroom environment where every student feels comfortable, accepted, and valued.”
