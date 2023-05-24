Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce

GALION -- The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce has formally welcomed Freedom Recovery as both a new chamber member, and also as an office suite member at 138 Harding Way West, Galion.

Founded by a few individuals who are themselves in recovery, Freedom Recovery has seen lives rebuilt, chains broken, and futures redefined through counseling, education, and faith. They are now offering services to individuals located in or around Galion.

Tags