GALION -- The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce has formally welcomed Freedom Recovery as both a new chamber member, and also as an office suite member at 138 Harding Way West, Galion.
Founded by a few individuals who are themselves in recovery, Freedom Recovery has seen lives rebuilt, chains broken, and futures redefined through counseling, education, and faith. They are now offering services to individuals located in or around Galion.
Freedom Recovery's Intensive Outpatient Program is designed for substance abusers who need immediate help, but for whom a residential-based program is not an option due to jobs, families, and other obligations.
They accept all Medicaid and many other insurance plans, and offer both daytime and evening substance abuse and addiction counseling treatment sessions to accommodate most work schedules.
Freedom Recovery uses a proven 12-step model of recovery and an evidence-based curriculum, and they are CARF (Commission of Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities) accredited.
“We place a high priority on meeting our patients where they are,” says Nick Vega, Chief Operating Officer of Freedom Recovery. “We believe that faith is a critical foundation to lifelong success in recovery.
"Through an honest and open group setting, dealing with the core issues that got us where we are today, we begin to heal and restore balance mentally, emotionally, and spiritually.
“We provide group services, individual counseling, and case management to meet clinical needs – but we also offer coffee and food whenever possible. We feel that the most basic of needs must be met if we are to get down to the heart work of recovery.”
GCACC Executive Director Miranda Jones said the chamber was happy to be able to accommodate Freedom Recovery as it grows in Galion and Crawford County, and while the organization looks for a more permanent local office.
"They are providing a service that is fulfilling a need in our community, and we are glad we can help them help area residents in recovery,” Jones said.
Vega encouraged anyone in the community to stop by the office to schedule an assessment and see what kind of life change may be available.
Freedom Recovery may also be reached by phone at 614-754-8051 or through its website at www.freedomrecovery.us.