GALION – Discover Galion’s amazing heritage! Five historic sites will take part in the statewide Ohio Open Doors event on Saturday, Sept. 10. Each site will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The Galion sites are:
GALION – Discover Galion’s amazing heritage! Five historic sites will take part in the statewide Ohio Open Doors event on Saturday, Sept. 10. Each site will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The Galion sites are:
· Hayden-Helfrich Annex Building – 331 East Railroad Street
The Galion History Center will open its annex building which houses large artifact displays focusing on Galion’s industrial heritage.
· Galion Big Four Depot – 127 North Washington Street
Learn about Galion’s railroad heritage! Friends of the Big Four will offer guided building tours of the Depot.
· The Gill House – 342 Harding Way West
Preserving Galion will host tours of the landmark house designed by noted architect Louis Kamper.
· Galion Community Theatre – 137 Harding Way West
Visit the theatre for an inside look at what goes into a stage production and find out about upcoming events.
· Galion Public Library – 123 North Market Street
See an original Carnegie library.
All Ohio Open Doors events are free.
While you visit Galion, be sure to stop and eat at our local restaurants located in the Uptowne District: Bistro 217, China Garden, Three Bean Coffee House, and Whistle Stop Café.
A full listing of events and activities available at www.ohiohistory.org.
About Ohio Open Doors
The Ohio History Connection created Ohio Open Doors in 2016 to promote and inspire pride in Ohio’s heritage and to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the National Historic Preservation Act. Signed by President Lyndon B. Johnson on Oct. 15, 1966, the Act has proven instrumental in transforming the face of communities from coast to coast, establishing the legal framework and incentives to preserve historic buildings, landscapes and archaeological sites.
The Ohio History Connection’s State Historic Preservation Office administers the National Historic Preservation Act in Ohio. Many of the landmarks featured in Ohio Open Doors events are in the National Register of Historic Places, which the National Historic Preservation Act created.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.