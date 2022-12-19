GALION -- First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF) has partnered with the City of Galion Fire Department to bring toys to local children in need as part of the Foundation’s Toy Express, a national holiday program that delivers toys to children in 200 cities across the United States, with a focus on families who have lost a first responder parent in the line of duty.
Toys are also sent to public safety agencies and hospitals to help first responders build positive relationships in the communities they serve.
“First Responders Children’s Foundation is excited to partner with the Galion Fire Department to bring holiday cheer to children and families in need,” said First Responders Children’s Foundation President and CEO Jillian Crane. “First responders put their lives on the line every day, and we want them and their families to know how much we value their selfless service.
"Our annual Toy Express is one small way we can give back and help first responder agencies strengthen the bonds between them and the communities they serve.”
FRCF was founded in 2001 in the immediate aftermath of September 11th for the 800 surviving children who lost a first responder parent on that tragic day.
Since then, FRCF has grown to be a national non-profit focusing on four key program areas: scholarships for children of first responders injured or killed in the line of duty; Financial Assistance Grants/Line of Duty Death Bereavement Support; a Mental Health Resiliency Program; and First Responder Community Engagement.
FRCF’s 2022 Toy Express corporate partners include CSX, Spin Master, Sago Mini, Mattel, Under Armour, Jazwares, SERVPRO, SB Projects, NSI, BitOGenius and Good360.
Transportation is donated by the Schneider Foundation.
