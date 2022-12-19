First Responders Childrens Foundation

GALION -- First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF) has partnered with the City of Galion Fire Department to bring toys to local children in need as part of the Foundation’s Toy Express, a national holiday program that delivers toys to children in 200 cities across the United States, with a focus on families who have lost a first responder parent in the line of duty.

Toys are also sent to public safety agencies and hospitals to help first responders build positive relationships in the communities they serve.

First responders programs graphic

