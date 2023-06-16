Fiber optics meeting

North Central Electric and Bascom Communications announced Thursday the launch of a $26 million fiber installation project for Seneca and Crawford Counties. Crawford County's portion will be where North Central Electric territory is, in Cranberry, Auburn and Vernon Townships (north, northeast, and east). 

BASCOM -- With a shared commitment to serving their communities, Bascom Communications (Bascom) and North Central Electric Cooperative Inc. (NCE), have joined forces to bring Bascom’s world-class fiber optic connectivity to the rural areas of Seneca and Crawford County.

Crawford County's portion will be where North Central Electric territory is, in Cranberry, Auburn and Vernon Townships (north, northeast, and east). 

Tags