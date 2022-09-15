GALION – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Crawford County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.
State Route 96 double culvert replacement
NEW IMPACTS – State Route 96, between SR 602 and Beck Road, will close Monday, Sept. 26 for a double culvert replacement project. The detour route for eastbound motorists will be SR 96 to SR 602, south on SR 602 to Old Lincoln Highway, east on Old Lincoln Highway to SR 598, north on SR 598 to SR 96, and reverse for westbound motorists. Estimated completion: Monday, November 28, 2022
U.S. Route 30 resurfacing – U.S. 30 eastbound and westbound, from SR 602 to just east of SR 61, will have single lane closures for a resurfacing project. Estimated completion: September 2022
State Route 98 chip seal – State Route 98, from Dickson Road to SR 61, will have single lane closures for a chip seal project. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Estimated completion: September 2022
State Route 598 minor widening – State Route 598 in the city of Galion, from Carter Drive to Brandt Road, will have lane closures for temporary pavement and drainage work.
CONTINUING IMPACTS
Crews continue permanent widening of the west side of the roadway. Traffic will be shifted to the east side of the roadway and two lanes of traffic will be maintained.
Traffic on Brandt Road, at the intersection of SR 598, will be maintained on the south side of the roadway.
Traffic will be maintained in 11’ lanes.
Estimated completion of entire project: November 2022
State Route 602 major reconstruction - State Route 602, between County Route 330 (Old Lincoln Highway) and Guise Road, will have single lane closures and full roadway closures for a major reconstruction pavement project.
CONTINUING IMPACTS
SR 602, between SR 96 and SR 98, is closed for 60 days for full-depth pavement reclamation. One-way local traffic will be maintained. The detour route for southbound traffic will be SR 602 to SR 98, south on SR 98 to SR 96, east on SR 96 to SR 602, and reverse for northbound traffic. Estimated reopening: Friday, October 21, 2022
SR 602, between SR 98 and Guiss Road, is closed for 60 days for full-depth pavement reclamation. One-way local traffic will be maintained. The detour route for southbound motorists will be SR 602 to SR 103, east on SR 103 to SR 39, south on SR 39 to SR 98, west on SR 98 to SR 602, and reverse for northbound motorists. Estimated reopening: Friday, September 16, 2022
Estimated completion of entire project: October 2022
