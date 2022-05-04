Crestline Youth Sports logo

CRESTLINE -- Crestline Youth Sports (CYS) is excited to announce that home baseball games are coming back to Crestline baseball diamonds starting on Monday May 9.

To commemorate the start of the season, CYS will host an Opening Ceremony at the Crestline Little League Field at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 9.

The colors will be presented by Crestline VFW Post 2920 and the National Anthem will be sung by 2020 Crestline High School Graduate and Miss Mohican Valley 2022 Desi Hunt.

Several ceremonial first pitches will be made prior to the start of the 5:30pm Coach Pitch Game between Crestline and Galion.

