Crestline Youth Sports opening day set for May 9 From Crestline Youth Sports, Special to Crawford Source May 4, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CRESTLINE -- Crestline Youth Sports (CYS) is excited to announce that home baseball games are coming back to Crestline baseball diamonds starting on Monday May 9.To commemorate the start of the season, CYS will host an Opening Ceremony at the Crestline Little League Field at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 9.The colors will be presented by Crestline VFW Post 2920 and the National Anthem will be sung by 2020 Crestline High School Graduate and Miss Mohican Valley 2022 Desi Hunt.Several ceremonial first pitches will be made prior to the start of the 5:30pm Coach Pitch Game between Crestline and Galion. Support Our Journalism Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help make free, local, independent journalism sustainable by becoming a Source Member. Support Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pitch Crestline Youth Sports Baseball Sport Crestline Little League Ceremony Diamond Hunt Trending Richland County property transfers: $1.9 million sale in Jefferson Township Mansfield police seek Toledo man charged with local attempted murder McGowan Courage Award: Shelby High School's Bruce Boggs 179th salutes end to flying mission, preps to make cyber warfare history Madison school board approves new career tech director Out of this world: Coyne Incident focused UFO attention on north central Ohio in 1973 Richland County commissioners approve up to $600,000 retention bonuses for deputies, jailers Little Shops of Shelby was a dream that's become a reality Oh the places you can go for a Mother's Day out UPDATE: Mansfield girl, 16, dies from Stewart Avenue shooting Event Announcements May 4 Teen Homework Help Wed, May 4, 2022 Free May 5 National Day of Prayer Thu, May 5, 2022 Free May 7 Lucas Area Historical Society Sat, May 7, 2022 Free May 7 Museum Offers All New Displays Sat, May 7, 2022 Free See more / Submit an event