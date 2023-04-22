CRESTLINE -- The Crestline Summer Concert Series will now be known as The Ralph Thauvette Memorial Summer Concert Series, as a tribute its late organizer.
For more than a decade, retired Crestline educator and musician Ralph Thauvette organized the Summer Concert Series in Crestline, which was held on Thursday nights during the summer months, at the Central Park Gazebo.
The series featured local bands, including select members of the American Federation of Music (AFM) Local 159 in Mansfield, and Thauvette’s own band, the Ribticklers.
This past October, at the age of 76, Thauvette passed away after a courageous battle with cancer.
To continue the beloved concert series tradition in Crestline and to pay tribute to Thauvette, a partnership was formed between the Crestline Community Development Team, the Village of Crestline, the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce, The Hub at Village Square, and Steve Brown of AFM Local 159.
This partnership is honored to present The Ralph Thauvette Memorial Summer Concert Series, comprised of a total of 10 Thursday concerts this summer at the Central Park Gazebo, spanning from June 8 to Aug. 10.
Out of the 10 Thursdays, three of them (June 8, July 13, and Aug. 10) will coincide with ‘Second Thursdays in Crestline,’ which is sponsored by the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce. During ‘Second Thursdays,’ downtown Crestline will also welcome food trucks, merchants, and additional activities. (GCACC is also sponsoring the concert on July 6.)
“It is always fulfilling to bring the arts and family activities to our community and its visitors. This concert series also allows us to memorialize Mr. Thauvette and the music he brought to Crestline,” states GCACC Executive Director Miranda Jones. “It is humbling to be able to contribute to his legacy.”
“I’m glad that we are able to honor Ralph and his legacy by renaming the concert series in his honor. He was an amazing man who cared a lot about our community,” states Crestline Community Development Chairman Clayton Herold.
The Hub at Village Square will be open during each concert this year and will also serve as the alternate location in the event of rain/inclement weather.
Here is the schedule of concerts. All concerts begin at 7 p.m.