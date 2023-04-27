NORWALK -- A Crestline man was killed and a Willard man was seriously injured after a two-vehicle, head-on crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Samuel W. Howell, 24, of Crestline, was not wearing a safety belt and was trapped in a 2008 Saturn hatchback, the Patrol reported. He was extricated by mechanical means but died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.
Meanwhile, John R. Tracey, 65, of Willard, sustained serious injuries, the Patrol stated. He was flown by Mercy Health LifeFlight to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center.
The incident occurred Wednesday at 3:03 p.m. on Section Line Road 30 north of Old Military Road in Norwich Township, Huron County.
According to the Patrol, Tracey was driving a white 2017 Ford pickup northbound on Section Line Road 30. Howell was driving a silver Saturn hatchback southbound on Section Line Road 30. Tracey attempted to pass another northbound vehicle in a no-passing zone and struck Howell’s Saturn head-on.
Both vehicles came to rest in the roadway.
It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, the Patrol stated. The crash remains under investigation.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Huron County Sheriff’s Office, Willard Fire and Rescue, Attica-Venice-Reed Fire District, Mercy Health LifeFlight, Huron County Engineer’s Office, The Huron County Coroner’s Office, Secor Funeral Services, and A and M Towing.