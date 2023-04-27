Ohio State Highway Patrol car

NORWALK -- A Crestline man was killed and a Willard man was seriously injured after a two-vehicle, head-on crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Samuel W. Howell, 24, of Crestline, was not wearing a safety belt and was trapped in a 2008 Saturn hatchback, the Patrol reported. He was extricated by mechanical means but died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

