Jason Kitzmiller

The 2022 Crestline Police Officer of the Year award went to Jason Kitzmiller

CRESTLINE -- The Crestline Lions Club honored the Crestline Firefighter, Police Officer, and Dispatcher of the Year during a ceremony on Tuesday night.

The event took place at VFW Post 2920 in Crestline.

Firefighter/Paramedic Jarrod Strouth with the 2022 Firefighter of the Year award.

Crestline Firefighter/Paramedic Jarrod Strouth was selected the winner of the 2022 Firefighter of the Year award.
Alice McElvain Dispatcher of the Year

Alice McElvain was selected the 2022 Crestline Dispatcher of the Year.

