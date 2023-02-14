CRESTLINE -- The Crestline Lions Club honored the Crestline Firefighter, Police Officer, and Dispatcher of the Year during a ceremony on Tuesday night.
The event took place at VFW Post 2920 in Crestline.
The awards were presented by Crestline Lion Vicki Lash, who is also the longest serving member of the Crestline Fire Department.
Along with Lion Vicki Lash, Crestline Fire Chief Steve Krock presented Firefighter/Paramedic Jarrod Strouth with the 2022 Firefighter of the Year award.
Interim Police Chief Jason Kitzmiller, who assumed the role of Interim Chief on Jan. 16, after the resignation of Chief Jeff Shook, joined Lion Vicki Lash to present the 2022 Dispatcher of the Year award to Alice McElvain.
The 2022 Police Officer of the Year award went to Jason Kitzmiller, who served in the role as Detective in 2022.
Crestline Lions Club President Janelle Grube said, “As the Crestline Lions Club, it is our pleasure to honor those men and women who protect and serve our great community on an annual basis. Congratulations to the well-deserved award winners.”
Chartered on May 12, 1949, the Crestline Lions Club has served the Crestline community for over 70 years. The Crestline Lions Club and Club Branch meet the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month.
The Crestline Lions Club meets at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Crestline and the Club Branch meets at Noon in the meeting room at VFW Post 2920.
The club is always looking for new members and anyone interested can call Membership Chair Clayton Herold at 419-689-3711.