Lions club members work on the concession stand and bathroom Sunday at the town's Little League ballpark.

CRESTLINE -- The Crestline Lions Club completed its second annual Fall Into Service project on Sunday, Oct. 9 at the town's Little League Complex.

The project consisted of scraping and painting the concession stand and bathroom facility at the complex. Supplies for the project were donated by Holcker Hardware and Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home.

