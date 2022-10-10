Seven Crestline Lions club members refurbished the concession stand and bathroom at the town's Little League ballpark.
Lions club members work on the concession stand and bathroom Sunday at the town's Little League ballpark.
Seven Crestline Lions participated in the project that further improved the facility.
The motto of the Lions is “We Serve” and the project aligned well with the mission of serving the community.
“I was very happy with the response I received from the club regarding the project," Crestline Lions Club President Janelle Grube stated. "I was happy with the results we achieved.”
Chartered on May 12, 1949, the Crestline Lions Club has served the Crestline community for over 70 years. Other projects of the Crestline Lions Club include the annual Subs For Sight fundraiser which benefits the clubs Sight Fund, and the BBQ Chicken Dinner fundraiser that raises money for the Crestline fireworks display.
The Crestline Lions Club and Club Branch meet the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. The Crestline Lions Club meets at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Crestline. The Club Branch meets at Noon in the meeting room at VFW Post 2920.
The club is always looking for new members and anyone interested can call Membership Chair Clayton Herold at 419-689-3711.