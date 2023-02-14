Village of crestlne

The Village of Crestline administrative offices are at 100 N. Seltzer St. (Facebook photo)

CRESTLINE -- Developer Joshua Williams said Tuesday he's happy the Richland County Building Department will now handle residential building code enforcement for the Village of Crestline.

It was his concerns over the village's inability to provide needed inspections and documentation that ultimately led to the change, an agreement approved by Richland County commissioners on Tuesday.

Download PDF Richland County Crestline agreement

