CRESTLINE — The Crestline Historical Museum will reopen on April 2 and 3 will all new displays for 2022.
There is something for everyone including railroad, pioneer farming, sports, military, antique toys, and more.
The feature display is of Crestline native and special makeup effects legend, Robert Kurtzman, who for more than three decades has been an icon in the world of special makeup, creature effects, and genre filmmaking.
His recent hits are The Haunting of Hill House (Netflix) and Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep. Kurtzman is also the director of such genre hits and fan favorites as Wishmaster, Deadly Impact, The Rage and Buried Alive.
Robert co-founded the award winning, effects powerhouse K.N.B. EFX Group Inc. (Kurtzman, Nicotero, Berger.) which became one of the most prolific effects studios in Hollywood with credits including From Dusk Till Dawn, Spy Kids 1, II, & III, Dances With Wolves, Jingle All The Way, Austin Powers: GoldMember, Rat Race, The Cell, Unbreakable, House on Haunted Hill and many more.
The public is welcome to come out and see items from Kurtzman’s personal collection and learn about Robert's journey to success.
Museum is open first and third full weekends of each month from 2 to 4 p.m. Admission is free for the showcased event and to tour the museum (donations appreciated).
Tour groups must schedule in advance and will be charged a fee. Follow along on Facebook: Crestline Ohio Historical Society.
