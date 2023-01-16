CRESTLINE -- The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) is pleased to announce the start of a monthly Crestline-based “Chamber Chat,” the first of which will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 8 to 9 a.m. at Spots Rolling Bean Coffee Co, 211 N. Thoman St., Crestline.
“We are very excited about what our Crestline members are doing; there are a lot of wonderful developments taking place,” says Chamber Executive Director Miranda Jones. “In light of how successful our well-established ‘Chamber Chat’ in Galion (at Three Bean Coffee Shop, on the first Wednesday of each month) has been, we are going to add a regular monthly ‘Chamber Chat’ in Crestline on the final Wednesday of each month.”
This free event is open to chamber and community members, and offers the chance to learn about upcoming events, and meet other business leaders and community members.
“This is a great opportunity to network, have fun, and have a cup of coffee on us,” Jones noted.
Additionally, GCACC staff members will begin holding regular Office Hours at Spots Rolling Bean on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays that same week. As always, the staff will also be available by appointment and during regular office hours (9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weekdays) at their main office, located at 138 Harding Way W., Galion.
“Our staff is pleased to increase our presence in Crestline, and to bring our ‘Chamber Chat’ to even more area residents. We love opportunities to connect, and to bring visibility and awareness to our business community!” Jones concludes.