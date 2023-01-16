Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce

CRESTLINE -- The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) is pleased to announce the start of a monthly Crestline-based “Chamber Chat,” the first of which will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 8 to 9 a.m. at Spots Rolling Bean Coffee Co, 211 N. Thoman St., Crestline.

“We are very excited about what our Crestline members are doing; there are a lot of wonderful developments taking place,” says Chamber Executive Director Miranda Jones. “In light of how successful our well-established ‘Chamber Chat’ in Galion (at Three Bean Coffee Shop, on the first Wednesday of each month) has been, we are going to add a regular monthly ‘Chamber Chat’ in Crestline on the final Wednesday of each month.” 

