BUCYRUS — The Crawford Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) recently held their 77th annual meeting at The Loft at Pickwick Place.
One of the main events at the meeting was the SWCD special board of supervisor’s election.
Congratulations to Ben Stuckey and Eric Hanes, who were elected to the Crawford SWCD Board of Supervisors for three-year terms beginning January 1, 2023. Thank you to Braxton James for being a candidate. The Crawford SWCD is always looking for conservation leaders to fill this important role. Please contact the SWCD office at 419-562-8280 extension 3 for more information on how to become a candidate.
This year’s outstanding cooperator award, sponsored by Ag Credit, went to Floyd Cox from Galion. Floyd became a cooperator in 2003 and uses a multitude of conservation practices including grassed waterways and associated rock structures, grass filter strips, 4R nutrient management planning, whole farm resource management plan to reduce runoff, and cover crops. He also utilizes conservation tillage practices including no-till.
Ag comedian Jay Hendren was the featured entertainment for the evening. Jay has traveled the nation appearing in comedy clubs and corporate events working with Ron White and Larry the Cable Guy. Jay’s humor extends from his roots growing up on a family farm in Ohio and provided plenty of family friendly humor.
Special recognition was given to our SWCD affiliate members who assisted the district by donating $5,517 to the upcoming 2023 programs. Their donations help the District provide the many outreach programs that educate current and future landowners about the importance and techniques of using conservation practices on the land.
The Crawford Soil & Water Conservation District appreciates all of the individuals who have cooperated with the district over the last 77 years by realizing the importance of conservation practices on the land and recognizing that our current generation must continue to work to protect all of our natural resources for future generations!
