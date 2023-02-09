Scholarships for Success
BUCYRUS — North Central State College’s Crawford Success Center will kick off its 5th annual “Scholarships for Success” (formally Arts for Success) on Thursday, March 2nd beginning at 5 p.m. at the Crawford Success Center located at 130 N. Walnut St. in Bucyrus. 

The fun-filled evening will include opening remarks, along with a special new scholarship announcement, from the second lady of the state of Ohio, Tina Husted, along with the presentation of the 2023 Leadership Award.

