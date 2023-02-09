BUCYRUS — North Central State College’s Crawford Success Center will kick off its 5th annual “Scholarships for Success” (formally Arts for Success) on Thursday, March 2nd beginning at 5 p.m. at the Crawford Success Center located at 130 N. Walnut St. in Bucyrus.
The fun-filled evening will include opening remarks, along with a special new scholarship announcement, from the second lady of the state of Ohio, Tina Husted, along with the presentation of the 2023 Leadership Award.
This Crawford County-centric evening will spotlight the skills of area artists, key partners, and businesses in our community. Auction items include unique experiences, two special Ohio plane rides, a custom 16 x 20 painting, discussed with the patron, and painted by Mrs. Husted, a beautiful large copper kettle, a Crossroads large spring package, themed experiences, gift certificates, and much more. The items will be available for viewing two weeks before the event at www.scholarshipsforsuccess.com.
“Scholarships for Success will benefit Crawford County students and the area workforce by providing educational opportunities to meet the needs of our local economy through scholarships and vital training,” says Nathan Harvey, director of the Crawford Success Center.
“This night sets the stage for student success by bringing together leaders from the community, area students, and citizens that are committed to removing barriers to a well-trained workforce. Everyone wins!”
For those interested in tickets, contact Randy Blankenship at 419-755-4767. OhioHealth is the presenting sponsor for the 2023 “Scholarships for Success, along with presenting media sponsor North Central Ohio Media Group. Other sponsors include ARK Realty, Avita Health System, Castle Auctions, FC Bank, Lind Media, MizickMiller, Ohio Mutual, Park National Bank, and Stanley Black & Decker.