NORTH ROBINSON -- The 2022 Crawford Soil and Water Conservation District Pond Clinic will be June 9.
Eugene Braig, Director of Aquatic Ecosystems at OSU, will attend to discuss all things pond management. There will be a highlight on deeper ponds since this pond is a borrow pit and 35-feet deep. Mike Hall, Crawford SWCD Program Administrator will talk about nuisance wildlife and how to manage them.
Pond construction and re-construction will also be presented by Megan Brown, Crawford SWCD Technician. North Robinson Blue Ribbons 4-H Club will provide a light meal starting at 5:15 p.m. by the Shawk Pond (2364 Parcher Rd, Bucyrus). The evening will end by 7:45 p.m. with a Q & A session.
If you have an aquatic plant you can’t identify, bring it, and our speakers will help you identify it. A full flyer is available on our website (crawfordswcd.org). Please RSVP by June 6 by calling the office at 419-562-8280 ext. 3.
The Crawford Soil and Water Conservation District is located at 3111 State Route 98 in Bucyrus. For more information call 419-562-8280 ext. 3 (Office) or 419-617-3919 (Desk phone).
