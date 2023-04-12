The Richland-Crawford Board of Governors, made up of the commissioners for both counties, oversees the Area 10 Richland-Crawford Workforce Development Board, recently approved a joint proposal from the Richland Chamber and Crawford Partnership to lead and implement workforce development initiatives in both counties.
Part of that proposal includes sustainable, ongoing funding for a new, full-time Workforce Development professional employed by the Crawford Partnership. This person will help design, lead, and implement proactive and coordinated workforce development initiatives in Crawford County.
President of the Crawford County Board of Commissioners Tim Ley is pleased with the announcement.
“We are grateful for our collaboration with Richland County in advancing workforce development. Having a dedicated coordinator will be crucial in strengthening our partnership and empowering both communities to grow."
This crucial position will implement a proactive company outreach program, building strong relationships with businesses throughout the county.
Additionally, the candidate will lead collaborative efforts with Job & Family Services, educational institutions, staffing agencies, and economic development organizations to address and solve workforce challenges.
Melinda Crall-Cauley, Director of Crawford County Job & Family Services (JFS), is also satisfied with the new agreement.
“We are happy to see our efforts to secure more Area 10 funding pay off, as we've been working diligently to obtain our fair share," Crall-Cauley said.
"The addition of a new workforce development staff member at the Partnership will support our efforts at JFS and help play a crucial role in connecting business with resources."
The Workforce Development Coordinator or Manager will have a strong background in project management, with at least five years of professional experience in a corporate environment. They should possess excellent organizational, customer service, and relationship-building skills.
David Zak, President & CEO of the Crawford Partnership, is enthusiastic about the search.
“We appreciate the Crawford County Commissioners and Job & Family Services, as well as our good partners in Richland County, for making this a reality," Zak said.
"This is the first time in our history that the Partnership has secured ongoing funding for a position dedicated to workforce development, realizing the dream of my predecessors and the desire of our Board of Directors and members.”
For more information, please visit hirecrawford.org or contact the Crawford Partnership for Education & Economic Development at 419-563-1809.