Crawford Partnership Development Report 2023

BUCYRUS – The Crawford Partnership announced Wednesday that is releasing the first Crawford County Development Report, portraying the development progress for 2022. The 12-page report, shared previously at the State of the Vision annual meeting, can now be viewed by the general public at cpreports.org.

The new annual publication highlights the county’s recent economic rise, as well as a profile of 19 of the industrial, commercial, and community development projects that were either announced or completed in 2022. The report also provides the perspectives of local leaders on the previous year and lists some of the major activities and accomplishments of the Partnership.