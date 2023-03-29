BUCYRUS – The Crawford Partnership announced Wednesday that is releasing the first Crawford County Development Report, portraying the development progress for 2022. The 12-page report, shared previously at the State of the Vision annual meeting, can now be viewed by the general public at cpreports.org.
The new annual publication highlights the county’s recent economic rise, as well as a profile of 19 of the industrial, commercial, and community development projects that were either announced or completed in 2022. The report also provides the perspectives of local leaders on the previous year and lists some of the major activities and accomplishments of the Partnership.
David Zak, President & CEO of the Crawford Partnership, said he is pleased with the announcement.
“We want those inside and outside of Crawford County to discover how much is being invested here and the momentum we are experiencing," Zak said. "We also want to showcase those truly responsible for our progress: private-sector businesses, nonprofits, and local and state government.
"The Partnership exists to promote, support, and assist their efforts.”
Projects and companies depicted include JBS Development, IB-TECH, Diamond Wipes International, Urban Industries, Advanced Fiber Technology, Shelter Works, Elliott Machine Works, Avita Health System, Shoe Sensation, Millennial Services, Spot’s Rolling Bean Coffee Co., Buehler’s Fresh Foods, Firelands Federal Credit Union, Flour & Whisk Bakery, New Washington Veterans Memorial, Bucyrus-Nevada QR Code to access the report Waterline, Galion Community Center YMCA, Kelly Park Playscape, and County Fairgrounds Building.
About the Crawford Partnership
Started in 2006, the Crawford Partnership for Education and Economic Development is a private, non-profit corporation dedicated to driving collaborative economic, community and workforce development in Bucyrus, Galion, Crestline, New Washington, and all of Crawford County, Ohio. In 2022, community was ranked in the top four percent for economic development and is pursuing an aggressive, strategic, and comprehensive agenda to become a community of choice for businesses and residents. To learn more about the Crawford Partnership, please visit us at crawfordpartnership.org
Disclaimer: While the Crawford Partnership issues press releases on economic, community, and workforce development projects, resources, assets, advantages, and activities in Crawford County, Ohio, to strengthen the community’s image and to promote additional development, publication of such announcements does not imply direct assistance from The Partnership unless specified.