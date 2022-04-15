BUCYRUS – After an extensive state and national search, the Crawford Partnership is pleased to announce the selection and hiring of David Zak as its next leader. Zak will assume his new duties on Monday, May 16.
Zak succeeds former Executive and Economic Development Director Gary Frankhouse, who resigned in January to return to his family-owned business.
Community Development Director Erin Stine has led the organization during the interim.
“There was strong interest in the position, and we received applications from more than 30 candidates from around the country,” said Todd Boyer, President of the Partnership’s Board of Trustees.
“From the beginning of the process, David clearly stood out as the ideal candidate to help implement the Crawford: 2030 Vision plan and lead economic, community, and workforce development in Crawford County.”
Zak is a 25-year veteran of economic development and has 18 years’ experience leading state and local economic development organizations, most recently at the Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership (TSEP).
Previously, he led organizations in Fairfield and Clark counties and also served as Chief of the Business Services Division at the Ohio Department of Development.
Over the course of his career, Zak has managed or overseen projects resulting in more than 17,000 new jobs and $1.7 billion in investment in Ohio, and has led organizations that have won numerous awards for economic development innovation and downtown revitalization.
Under his leadership, Seneca County has ranked in the top 2% nationally for economic development five of the last six years, and during his tenure, Tiffin has been recognized for its entrepreneurship, experienced new residential development, reversed the population decline, and collaborated regionally on several workforce development initiatives.
“I have truly enjoyed my time in Tiffin and Seneca County, but I can’t wait to get started putting my knowledge, experience, and passion to work for Crawford County – a place defined by vision, aspiration, and grit,” Zak said.
“Bucyrus, Galion, Crestline, New Washington and the rest of Crawford County have worked really hard to make such great progress over the past few decades, and I want to support and strengthen those efforts,” Zak continued.
“I am excited to build on the solid foundation laid by Dave Williamson and Gary Frankhouse, and I am ready to help drive even more collaboration, innovation, and growth here in Crawford County.
Crawford Partnership for Education and Economic Development
Started in 2006, the Crawford Partnership for Education and Economic Development is a private, non-profit corporation dedicated to driving collaborative economic, community and workforce development in Bucyrus, Galion, Crestline, New Washington, and all of Crawford County.
Twice in the last four years, the community has been nationally ranked in the top 20% for economic development and is pursuing an aggressive, strategic, and comprehensive agenda to become a community of choice for business and residents. To learn more about the Crawford Partnership, explore the Crawford: 2030 Vision plan, or to experience the I.Am.Crawford film documenting our progress, visit us at crawfordpartnership.org