BUCYRUS -- The Crawford Park District has announced the following upcoming events:
Silhouette Hike
June Sunrise-Sunset All Parks
This summer be on the lookout for “animals” along the trails at all 6 of our parks. Snap a picture when you find each animal silhouette and send them to the Crawford Park District by email at Webmaster@crawfordparkdistrict.org or via messenger. Once you have found all 6 animals, you will receive a button of your favorite animal silhouette. You will be entered into a drawing for a prize basket that includes a coupon for early camp registration/no wait for registration for your immediate family! Each month the animals will make a move to a new spot in the park, giving you the opportunity to have your name entered into the drawing 3 times! There is an additional large silhouette that will be lurking about the different parks. If you capture a picture of the big “animal”, you will receive an additional button! Silhouettes can be found starting June 1 at Lowe-Volk Park, Sandusky Headwaters Preserve, Unger Park, Heckert Nature Preserve, Sears Woods and Daughmer Savannah. Contact the Crawford Park District at 419-683-9000 for questions or more information. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.
Bird Walk: Summer Residents
Saturday, June 18, 8am Heckert Nature Preserve, 1601 State Route 19
Join Crawford Park District Land Manager and Naturalist, Kyle Bailey, for a family-friendly, fun, and informative bird walk! Spring migration is complete, and summer is taking hold. Ohio summer bird residents such as Wood Thrushes, Acadian Flycatchers, Blue-gray Gnatcatchers, Yellow Warblers, and Baltimore Orioles have begun nesting and raising chicks! Optics are recommended. Some binoculars will be available. Heckert Nature Preserve is located at 1601 State Route 19 west of State Route 602. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District call 419-683-9000, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.
Stewardship: Herbaceous Vegetation
Saturday, June 18 11am Daughmer Savannah, 786 Marion-Melmore Rd.
Join Crawford Park District Land Manager Kyle Bailey for our monthly Stewardship Program where the focus will be on managing invasive Common Teasel in the last 74 acre remnant of the Sandusky Plains. Help us preserve and restore this rare deep soil Midwest prairie habitat. There will be a brief introduction about stewardship and our target species before heading out into the field. Closed-toe shoes, long sleeves, and pants are required. Dress for the weather. Some gloves and loppers will be available. Daughmer Savannah located at 786 Marion-Melmore Road just north of SR 294. Look for information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District by visiting their web site at www.crawfordpd.org or by visiting our Facebook page.
Face to Face: Dragons & Damsels
Saturday, June 18 1pm Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598
The Crawford Park District invites families to come meet the dragonflies and damselflies of the park up close! We will touch/hold dragonflies and their nymphs, while learning about the life cycle of a dragonfly. Then, we’ll use insect nets to go on a dragonfly hunt! Unicorn Clubtails, Comet Darners, and Turquoise & Azure Bluets should be flying this time of year. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook