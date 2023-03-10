BUCYRUS – The Crawford Partnership’s 2023 annual meeting was a success, with an estimated 265 attendees celebrating the county’s progress in economic, community, and workforce development..
The previous record was in 2014 with 256 coming to hear keynote speaker Maurice Clarett.
The highlight of the evening were the awards presented to businesses, partners, and change agents in Crawford County. They included:
· Buckeye Central, Bucyrus, Colonel Crawford, Crestline, Galion, Wynford, and Pioneer schools received the Partnership Award for Community Opportunity, a website that enables regional companies to post job opportunities on communityopportunity.com and students to explore and connect with them.
· The New Washington Veterans Mural, led by Dave Riedel, received the Community Development Award for enhancing the community according to the Crawford 20/20, Crawford: 2030, and US 30 Corridor Plans.
· IB-TECH received the Economic Development Award for their project’s significant impact on the community’s economic growth.
· Bucyrus Mayor Jeff Reser received the Community Leadership Award for demonstrating exceptional leadership both personally and professionally.
· Gary Frankhouse received the President’s Award for his tireless work and dedication to Crawford County’s economic growth and development over the past seven years.
Videos highlighting each award recipient can be viewed on the Crawford Partnership’s YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/@crawfordpartnership8847.
Crawford Partnership staff also presented to the group. Nancy Clutter, Administrative Coordinator, gave an operational update, while Sarah Herrle, Economic Development and Marketing Coordinator, reviewed economic development progress and the CU Lead program. David Zak, President & CEO, delivered the annual address.
###
About the Crawford Partnership
Started in 2006, the Crawford Partnership for Education and Economic Development is a private, non-profit corporation dedicated to driving collaborative economic, community and workforce development in Bucyrus, Galion, Crestline, New Washington, and all of Crawford County, Ohio. Last year, the county ranked in the top four percent nationally for economic development and is pursuing an aggressive, strategic, and comprehensive agenda to become a community of choice for business and residents. To learn more about the Crawford Partnership, please visit us at crawfordpartnership.org