BUCYRUS -- The Crawford County Sports Hall of Fame has announced its Class of 2022.

The Induction Banquet is March 25 at 5 p.m. at the Trillium Event Center, 1630 E. Southern Ave., in Bucyrus. Tickets are available at the six high school athletic departments, the Crestline Advocate, or by reserving a ticket at 419-571-6284. Adult tickets are $25, children ages 6-12 are $12.

Crestline 2004 State softball champions

Pictured above is the Crestline softball team's 2004 state champions.
Davey Jones

Mike McGuire

Don Miller

Vainard Spiess

Jim Walker

Jim Wegesin

Mick Wells

