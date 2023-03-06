BUCYRUS -- The Crawford County Sports Hall of Fame has announced its Class of 2022.
The Induction Banquet is March 25 at 5 p.m. at the Trillium Event Center, 1630 E. Southern Ave., in Bucyrus. Tickets are available at the six high school athletic departments, the Crestline Advocate, or by reserving a ticket at 419-571-6284. Adult tickets are $25, children ages 6-12 are $12.
Crestline 2004 State Softball Champions
The 2004 CHS Lady Dogs Softball team was the first team in Crestline history to win an outright state title. On June 5, 2004, at Brookside Park in Ashland, Ohio, the Lady Dogs, led by Coach Heath Sager, defeated Gibsonberg, 2-1 for the Division IV State Championship title.
With the score tied 1-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Brittany Kick doubled to right center, and freshman Emily Hatfield was brought in to pinch run. Hatfield reached third base on a sacrifice by Maggie Heiby. With two outs, Kristi Schwechheimer was at the plate with a full count. On the next pitch, Kristi hit a scorcher to the second baseman, who could not field it cleanly, as Schwechheimer was safe at first, but more importantly, Hatfield scored the winning run from third.
The crowd erupted and Crestline won a state championship! Meghan (Ronk) Hart got the win on the mound going the distance and giving up only one walk.
To get to the state final game, Ronk pitched her first career no-hitter against Marion Local in the semi-final game that Crestline won 6-0.
The Crestline 2004 softball compiled a season record of 28-4. The team was led by four seniors, Brittany (Kick) Bivens, Maggie Heiby, Amanda (Ronk) Moyer, and Dawn (Collins) Fagan, all of which were four-year letter winners. Meghan Ronk went 18-2 on the season pitching.
The team members were: Amanda Ronk-short stop, Dawn Collins-catcher, Brittany Kick-3rd base, Maggie Heiby-1st base, Kristi Schwechheimer-right field, Jackie Flinders-center field, Lauren Hoffer-2nd base, Meghan Ronk-pitcher, Stacie Kelly-Left field, Emily Hatfield-outfield, Elizabeth Weithman-1st base, Megan Brock-outfield, Chez Walters-outfield, Ashley Morris-outfield, Leslie Wirick, Jackie Earl, Caity Lambright-utility players.
The coaching staff consisted of head coach Heath Sager, Ron Shumate, Dale Bowman, Al Frazier and scorekeeper Tara Hoffer.
All-Ohio honors went to Amanda Ronk, Dawn Collins, and Meghan Ronk. Along with those three, Lauren Hoffer and Brittany Kick were named All-District. Along with those five, Jackie Flinders, Stacie Kelly and Maggie Heiby were named All-NCC.
Davey Jones
The only way Davey Jones was ever going to get into the Crawford County Sports Hall of Fame, or any sports hall of fame, was as a radio sports personality. At Toledo Start High school, (total student population 3000+), Davey was cut from the football team after his freshmen year and barely made the baseball team as a backup third string catcher, batting a whopping .168 his senior year.
As it turned out, Davey’s limited high school sports career became a blessing. Davey secured a part-time job as a weekend DJ at a local AM radio station, while also working in retail sales in the meat and deli department at a local Toledo grocery store. This experience would benefit him in his future.
After graduating from high school, Davey attended the University of Toledo, The Ohio State University and Columbus Technical Institute and earned an Associate’s degree in Broadcast and Business Communications, all while gaining additional experience on air with college co-ops at several Columbus area radio stations.
In late May, 1970, Davey was recruited by Brokensword Broadcasting, operator of WBCO and WQEL, Bucyrus. Davey signed a contract to become a weekend morning drive air personality, plus a week day morning talk show host, and advertising representative. In February 1971, Davey encouraged the station owner to become North Central’s radio voice for the Cleveland Indians, and later that year, the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State football and basketball. In 1975, Davey created the “Friday Night Phone Board,” a local call-in talk show heard right after local football and basketball games. Davey still hosts the phone board during football season. In 1992, Davey, along with Don Diosi, added the local coach’s shows on Monday and Wednesday evenings from Pizza Hut, that includes all six high schools in Crawford County in both male and female sports.
In 1984, Davey was promoted to general sales manager and held this position for 31 years. Davey semi-retired in 2015. Davey was voted Best of the Best Radio Personality by both the Galion and Bucyrus newspapers, and is past president of the Bucyrus area Jaycee’s and received the distinguished Service Award in 1980. In 2015, Davey received the American Legion’s Patriotism Award for hosting the annual American Legion Veteran’s Day program on the radio for 45 years.
Today, Davey is still working at the North Central Ohio Media Group, as a part-time advertising representative and still hosts “Friday Night Phone Board” on football Friday nights. Davey is married to the former Joan Mauder, and recently celebrated their 50 th wedding anniversary. They have two sons -- both Ohio State grads.
Mike is an electrical engineer in Columbus, and Matt is a security officer in Marion. Their grandson, Ben, is a sophomore at Marysville High school. Radio, and sports radio, in particular, has been very good to Davey Jones! It’s kept him out of work for nearly 53 years.
Mike McGuire
Mike McGuire attended Wynford High School and excelled in both basketball and baseball. Mike was inducted into the Wynford Athletic Hall of Fame in 2010. Mike set the standard of achievement in the gym and on the diamond. Mike was a First Team All-Ohioan his senior year in basketball and earned four varsity letters in baseball. During his tenure as an exceptional athlete, Mike’s teams won 71 games and lost only 10. In 1987 they finished as state-runners up, in 1988, they were regional finalists and in 1989 they were state semi-finalists.
As a Royal, Mike shattered six school records in basketball. The numbers included single game points (45), single season points (802) and career points (1,754). He also set the single season average at 29.7 ppg., field goals at 639, and free throws career at 434. He was second in career scoring average, posting 21.65 ppg.
As a senior, his hardcourt honors include earning All-Ohio Player of the Year in Division III, as well as the top vote-getter in the Northwest District, District 6, North Central Conference and Crawford County. He played in the North-South All-Star game, which showcases the best players in any division. As a junior he was Honorable Mention All- Ohio, first team NCC, and county. As a sophomore, he was voted to 2 nd team Crawford County.
During each spring, Mike played varsity baseball for the Wynford Royals. He went on to play in two NCAA Division I athletic programs at the University of Akron, and then transferred to the University of South Carolina, where he received his Bachelor’s degree in 1993. Mike played professional baseball in 1993-1994 and then earned a Master’s degree at Morehead State University in 1996.
Mike coached for several baseball teams at the collegiate level. In 2006, he served as the Associate Head Baseball coach and Recruiting Coordinator at Winthrop University. In 2012, he became the head baseball coach at Louisburg College in Louisburg, NC. His team set a school record for wins in a season at 52-9. The team was ranked #1 in NJCAA for the first time in program history.
During, 2013-2019, Mike was the head baseball coach at Morehead State University, Morehead, KY. His team established a school record for wins in a season with 40 in 2019. They participated in the Ohio Valley Conference championship and the NCAA Regionals in 2015, 2018. His records are: 2020-13-5 (COVID shortened season), 37-16, 2021, and 35-22 in 2022.
McGuire has established a new program record for wins in a season at each of his four head coaching jobs. McGuire is one of only seven coaches in all of Division I baseball that has won at least 35 games in each of the last full seasons. He is closing in on 500 career wins as a collegiate head coach.
Mike currently resides in Spartanburg, with his wife Angela, and their three daughters, Courtney 17, Sydney 16 and Sarah 7.
Don Miller
Don grew up in Tiffin, Ohio. His father passed away when he was only 12 years old. Don was greatly influenced by his mother, who raised him. She was a graduate of Bowling Green and became a teacher.
Don played football and basketball at Tiffin Columbian High School. He also went on to college at Bowling Green University, where he played football and was a member of Delta Tau Fraternity. Don’s first teaching job was in Fostoria, where he taught for five years. Don then went back to BGSU to obtain his Principal and Superintendent Certificates. Don graduated with a Master’s in School Administration.
Don’s first principal job was at Martel. He was there for three years as the principal and assistant football coach. In his fourth year, he got a call from Wynford High School’s Superintendent Donnenwirth, asking him to come to Wynford. After making the move to Wynford, Don never looked back, and has been a part of the Wynford community ever since. He was hired as the principal for four elementary buildings: Nevada, Lykens, Holmes Liberty, and Mt. Zion. He became the high school principal in 1978. He was also the assistant football coach for 15 of the 19 years he was principal. Don retired from the field of education in 1988.
To say Don loves Wynford, is an understatement, even after retirement. Don has continued to be involved with the students and school for the last 30 years. He has always wanted to help kids. Don never missed a Wynford football game, until this last year. He was highly involved with the Wynford basketball program and worked with basketball legend, Rob Sheldon, to start the Running Royals program, which is still in effect today.
Don has donated financially to the school to improve the sound system in the auditorium and the downs time clock at the football stadium. For years, he rode with the football sideline crew to all the Wynford games, to help the team. He was also an usher for 14 years at The Ohio State University stadium. Don helped start the Crawford County Sports Hall of Fame and has been President for the past 10 years, until this year, when he is stepping down. He saw a vision of recognizing local sports talent throughout Crawford County and he wanted a place to display all the induction recipients plaques.
Don was married to Jeanne Miller in 1968. Sadly, Jeanne passed away in May 2012. Jeanne was a licensed speech pathologist and certified teacher. She taught at Wynford for over 30 years. Don and Jeanne ran the Ohio Violence Prevention Program at Wynford and throughout the state. Don and Jeanne have two children, Don and daughter Jodi. Jodi has two children, Justin, a junior at Ohio State, and Elizabeth, a freshman at BGSU.
Don enjoys playing cards, golfing and going to any sporting event around. Don owns a summer cottage in Northern Michigan where the family goes to vacation.
Vainard Spiess
Vainard Spiess is a 1969 graduate of Delta High School, where he lettered in Football, Basketball, and Baseball. After graduation, Vainard attended the University of Toledo and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in secondary math education. Vainard took a job as a high school math teacher at Buckeye Central and taught there for 35 years.
During those years, Vainard taught math; coached football, basketball, and baseball; and was the technology coordinator. He was the offensive coordinator for the first football team to make it to the regional playoffs. He also helped coach the baseball teams to three regional appearances.
Vainard coached the Buckettes Basketball team for 12 years and had an overall record of 210-54 a winning percentage of .795. His Buckettes were state runner up in 1982, were State Champions in 1985 and made it to the Final 4 in 1986. Vainard was twice named Ohio Girls Basketball Coach of the Year. He went 100-35 at the beginning of his career, a 74 % winning margin; and at the end of his career went 100-15, a 87% winning margin. The Buckettes Varsity and JV program won over 90% of their games against the other Crawford county schools.
Vainard is married to wife Susie, a retired postmaster. They have a son, Brooks Eleven, who is the technology coordinator for Carey Local Schools.
Jim Walker
James Lee “Jim” Walker was born on Nov. 2, 1948, the son of Thomas Walker and Imo (Bash) Walker of Bucyrus, Ohio. Jim’s father, Tom Walker, originally from Homestead Pennsylvania, was a decorated World War II veteran and POW, captured at the Battle of the Bulge and imprisoned in Germany until the end of the war, having then returned to Bucyrus to raise a family with Imo and eventually work at A.M. Castle Metals. Jim’s brother, Tom Walker, a United States Air Force veteran, played football with Jim and has mostly been a lifelong resident of Bucyrus.
Jim’s high school career as a tackle began with an article in the Bucyrus Telegraph Forum “Meet the Redmen” where he was recorded as a 6-foot-1, 225 pounds, 14 years old, and was the youngest starting freshman in the Northern Ohio League. Jim graduated from Bucyrus High School in 1967, having been an outstanding, vicious tackler for four years for the Redmen, on both the offensive and defensive line. Jim was a recipient of the coveted Michael trophy given to the Most Valuable Player in his senior year. Jim was a four time, 1 st team, “All Conference” tackle in the Northern Ohio League, an “All District” tackle and an “All State” honorable mention tackle.
Jim graduated 12th in his class, was a recipient of the “Christian Athlete of the Year Award,” and was a former class officer. Jim was a heavily recruited senior having received offers to play college football from Notre Dame, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio State University.
During Jim’s senior year at Bucyrus, Woody Hayes came to Jim’s home on Teddy Avenue to meet with Jim, and his father, and was successfully and easily recruited to play football for the Buckeyes. Jerry “Pudge” Hargis was also at Jim’s house to greet Coach Hayes. Jim’s future grid iron career looked outstanding. However, Jim fell ill shortly after the 1966 football season, with a brutal return of the lymphoma cancer that he had been battling with since his early teens.
Jim miraculously recovered and entered his freshman year at Ohio State in the fall of 1967, but was unable to return to gridiron play. Jim married Connie McClain, also of Bucyrus, on June 8, 1968 and they made their home in Columbus. Fate struck Jim again, just prior to his senior year at Ohio State, when the lymphoma returned, and this time took his life on Aug. 6, 1970, just a few months shy of his 22 nd birthday. As Jim’s medical bills piled up, the Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum initiated the James Walker Fund to help with expenses.
Jim is remembered by family and friends as an individual committed to excellence on and off the field. He is also remembered for tremendous size, courage and strength, often playing under physical duress, due to cancer treatments. Jim’s Christian stance, and his indomitable spirit, was displayed for all, as he consistently and tirelessly, executed his position as an offensive and defensive tackle for the Redmen, often never leaving the field of play from game start to the final whistle.
In the fall of 1970, Dick Edmond of the TF initiated the Walker Award to be given to the outstanding lineman on the Redman squad. The Walker Award has been given each year since, and became a $1,000 scholarship in 2012. Jim wore jersey #74, and Bucyrus High School retired Jim’s uniform, only one of two, in the 127 years of Bucyrus sports.
Jim Wegesin
Jim Wegesin recently retired from coaching after fifty years in the Galion School District, from 1972-2022. Jim served 22 years as the head wrestling coach. Jim was Galion’s first youth wrestling coach for youth in grades K-6 th in 1972. In 1973, Jim started the middle school intramural wrestling program. Jim became the assistant wresting coach between 1975-1977, and in 1977 became head wrestling coach until 1999.
As wrestling coach, Jim’s wrestlers achieved many accolades, including Galion’s first two state qualifiers in 1979. In 1985, Galion had their first state placer. Galion wrestlers were the district champions in 1979, 1985, and 1986. Galion’s grapplers won the Northern Ohio League (NOL) in 1978, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986 and 1987.
During the Wegesin era, Galion had 63 individual league champs, 35 state qualifiers, 11 state placers and one state champion and high school All-American, Ryan Hieber (who is an inductee of the CCSHOF).
During Wegesin’s 50-year career, Jim helped coach 3 district championship teams, seven league championships, 113 individual league champs, 57 state qualifiers, 21 state placers, four state champs, 1 state runner-up, and two high school All-Americans (Ryan Hieber 1999, Dustin Fox 2004, also in the CCSHOF).
Jim’s coaching honors are many! Jim received Alumni Wrestling Coach of the Year at Findlay College, 1983-84. North Central Ohio Wrestling Officials Outstanding Coach, 1984-85, Alumni Wrestling Coach of the Year, Findlay College, 1985-86, and North Central Ohio Wrestling Association Outstanding Coach, 1985-86. Jim was recognized by the Northern Ohio League Wrestling Coaches for Leadership, Dedication, and Friendship over 22 years as a Head Wrestling Coach at Galion.
In 2012, Jim was recognized by the J.C. Gorman Wrestling Tournament Committee for coaching the 1985, 86, 87, and 1998 Gorman Championship teams. In 2021, Jim was recognized at the Northwest Division 2 District Wrestling Tournament for lifetime contributions to wrestling at Galion High School.
In 2016, Jim was inducted into the Galion City Schools Hall of Fame.
Jim retired from teaching in 2008 and from full-time coaching on March 14, 2022 at the age of 71. This year, Jim has been volunteering as a coach and says he can help as little or as much as he wants. So far, he says he’s been at practices and meets about 95% of the time.
Jim and wife Elaine grew up in Delphos, Ohio, and were married in 1972. They moved to Galion, where Jim found his first teaching and coaching job. They raised two sons, Brady and Bart. Brady and wife Sarah live in Galion and have three children: Sam, Maddie and Maria. Bart and wife Jessica also live in Galion and have five kids: Alex, Kylie, Lincoln, Oaklynn and Niko.
Mick Wells
Mick Wells participated in track all four years of high school at Colonel Crawford. He also played varsity basketball and ran Cross Country for the Eagles, competing at the state level.
In 1991, as a freshman, Mick set new school records in the 110 m high hurdles (14.9) and the 300m intermediate hurdles (40.1). Mick also won both the 110m hurdles and 300m hurdles at the Wynford Invitational. He advanced to the regional track meet, but injured his hip, so he didn’t compete in the state track meet.
Mick started his sophomore year in track, by accepting an invitation to the prestigious Mansfield Mehock Relays, a multi-state, premier Midwest track meet, featuring over 100+ participants from Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Kentucky, and others. Mick finished third in the 110m hurdles (14.6).
During his sophomore season with the Eagles, Mick competed in hurdles and the 100m and 200m dash, and 400m relay. He led the Eagles to the District meet in 1992, placing in the top three in the 100m hurdles, 300m hurdles, and anchored the 400m relay and the 1600m relay. At the Regional meet, Mick set a new record in the 300m hurdles (38.57). Mick felt he could have advanced to the state meet in the 200m and 400m dash, but chose to support his team mates and anchored the 400m relay to a third place finish. At state, Mick finished second in the 300m hurdles and fourth in the in the 110m hurdles.
The Colonel Crawford Boys Track team tied for fifth place Division III overall in the state, based only on the events Mick competed in.
Mick began his junior year by attending the Nike National Scholastic Indoor Track and Field meet at Syracuse University. He competed in the 55m hurdles and came in seventh. He also competed in the Ohio Wesleyan and Ohio State Indoor meets. He made a second trip to the Mehock Relays and finished fifth in the 300m hurdles, as a driving rain turned to horizontal snow right before his race.
During his junior year, Mick started where he had left off, by setting a new meet record for the 300m hurdles at the Crawford County Track meet. He went on to advance in the district and regional meets in four events, 110m hurdles, 300m hurdles, 400 relay, and the 1600m relay. Mick advanced to the state in Division III, running the 2 hurdle events and the 400m relay. He took home a 2 nd place finish in the 2300m hurdles (38.7).
Between his junior and senior year, Mick competed in the T.A.C. Jr. Olympics State Meet at Otterbein College. He finished first in the 110m hurdles and second in the 400m hurdles (college height). He then went on to the T.A.C. Regional meet and finished first in the 110m hurdles and fifth in the in the 400m hurdles. This propelled him into the T.A.C. Jr. Olympics National meet in Baton Rouge, LA, where he ran the 110m hurdles and missed the finals by .07 seconds.
Mick’s senior year of track and field once again began in February. He competed at the O.S.U. Indoor High School meet, where he finished sixth in the 55m hurdles, and a month later, returned to compete in the 400m dash and finished third. He also attended the Kent State Indoor meet and finished second in the 55m hurdles. Mick was impressed by Kent State.
For the third year in a row, Mick competed at the Mansfield Mehock Relays and took second in the 300m hurdles and fourth in the 110m hurdles. He was the ONLY hurdler there to place in both events.
During his senior school track season, Mick set more records. At the County meet, he set a record in both hurdle events. At the Wynford Invitational, he set a new meet record in the 110m hurdles, and at the NCC meet he set a new record for the 300m hurdles. At the District meet, he set new records in the 110m hurdles and the 300m hurdles. He advanced to the Regionals and the State for the third straight year. During his final trip to the State, Mick came in first in the 300m hurdles, second in the 110m hurdles and anchored the 400m relay team to a fifth place finish.
The Colonel Crawford Boys team finished sixth in Division III in the state meet, and once again was based on the events Mick competed in. At the end of his high school career, Mick won in all, seven medals at the State track meet. He still holds three records at Colonel Crawford, the 110m hurdles (14.22), the 300m hurdles (38.39), and the 1600m relay (3:27.60). Mick received 15 letters of interest from colleges around the nation and decided to stick close to home, and accepted a scholarship from Kent State University.
Mick ran hurdles at Kent State from 1995-1998. He received All MAC Honors every year. He holds the best time at Kent in the 200m hurdles, indoor (23.9) and holds the seventh best in Kent history in the 60m hurdles, and 10th-best in the outdoor 110m hurdles and the 400m hurdles. Mick earned a bachelor’s degree in general studies from KSU.
Mick is currently the finance manager at Rubber City Harley Davidson and lives in Massillon. He has two daughters, Erin, 15, who dances and cheers for high school football and basketball, and Anna, 13, who plays soccer, both club and at school, and runs track, primarily a sprinter, with an interest in hurdles.