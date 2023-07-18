GALION -- On Monday, July 17, the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) hosted a free event that was open to the public in the Galion Public Library Community Room entitled ‘How & Why to Run for Public Office – Crawford County Edition.’
The non-partisan program was modeled on a similar program of the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development, intended to inform and educate individuals who are considering running for local office.
‘How & Why to Run for Public Office – Crawford County Edition’ took place on July 17 at the Galion Public Library.
The event began with a presentation by Kim Rudd and Leigh Gribble of the Crawford County Board of Elections, who explained the steps of obtaining and submitting petitions to get on the ballot. Susan Willeke of the Ohio Ethics Commission then spoke via Zoom about campaign/public ethics.
Next, Lisa Miller and Wanda Sharrock of the Crawford County Democratic Party accepted the invitation that was extended to both major political parties, to discuss their role in local campaigns.
Moderator Missy Robison then presented a brief overview of media for political aspirants, covering public relations, marketing, and how to build rapport with reporters, as well as a review of journalism terms “on/off the record,” “on background,” and “not for attribution.”
A roundtable discussion/Q&A with elected officials concluded the event. Participants in the panel were: Tom O’Leary (Galion Mayor), Thomas Palmer (Galion Law Director), Larry Schmidt and Tim Ley (Crawford County Commissioners), Dennis Long and Mike Mateer (Galion City Schools Board of Education), Melissa Frank (Galion City Council), and Jeff Reser (Bucyrus Mayor). Panelists answered the following questions:
What inspired you to run for office?
Can you share an overview of the duties and responsibilities of your role as an elected official?
What is a common misconception about your elected office?
As an elected official, how do you stay involved & engaged with the community you represent?
GCACC plans to host another ‘How & Why to Run for Public Office – Crawford County Edition’ in the future, to encourage civic service and answer questions for those who are curious about local political offices.