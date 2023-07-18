Cover on CC.jpg

‘How & Why to Run for Public Office – Crawford County Edition’ took place on July 17 at the Galion Public Library.

GALION -- On Monday, July 17, the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) hosted a free event that was open to the public in the Galion Public Library Community Room entitled ‘How & Why to Run for Public Office – Crawford County Edition.’

The non-partisan program was modeled on a similar program of the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development, intended to inform and educate individuals who are considering running for local office.

