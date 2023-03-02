BUCYRUS — The Crawford Partnership announced today that Crawford County has placed in the top four percent nationally in Site Selection magazine’s recently released rankings for large, private economic development projects in 2022 – tying for a rank of #22 out of 543 micropolitan counties in the US.
Site Selection has been annually ranking states and cities since 1978 and top non-metro counties with an urban center between 10,000 and 50,000 (also known as micropolitans) since 2004. This places the community in the top four percent of communities nationwide.
Bucyrus Mayor Jeff Reser was excited with the announcement: “I am thrilled to see Crawford County's Site Selection ranking reflect the positive momentum and comeback we are seeing in our community.”
Galion Mayor Tom O’Leary was also pleased with the news: “It is good to see Crawford County recognized as a great place for business investment. We intend to use this ranking as a positive message to stimulate more growth and development.”
This is the fourth time since 2010 that Crawford County (Bucyrus-Galion micropolitan statistical area) has been nationally ranked, which includes the top 100 or 20% nationally. The highest previous ranking was a tie for 36th in 2004, the only other year in which five projects were submitted. Companies with qualifying projects include Advanced Fiber Technologies, IB-TECH, Diamond Wipes, Shelter Works, and Millennial Services.
Crawford County Commissioner Tim Ley was also enthusiastic about the news: “This is a big win for our community and shows that our hard work is paying off. It's great to see that we are being recognized on a national level, and I am proud of all the people who made this possible.”
Crawford County also placed in the top five of Ohio’s 29 micropolitans and second in the region behind Sandusky County. Northwest Ohio performed well with Sandusky County (Fremont), Defiance County, Seneca County (Tiffin), and Van Wert County also making the Top 100 list. Lima made the Top 10 list for metros under 200,000. Ohio placed third among the states with 479 deals, up from fourth the year prior.
Dean Monske, President & CEO of the Regional Growth Partnership, said, “This success is not only a win for Crawford County, but for the entire Northwest Ohio region, which continues to demonstrate its strength as a strategic hub for economic growth and development. We are proud to work alongside Crawford County and other regional partners to continue building a vibrant and prosperous economic landscape in Northwest Ohio.”
Started in 2006, the Crawford Partnership for Education and Economic Development is a private, non-profit corporation dedicated to driving collaborative economic, community and workforce development in Bucyrus, Galion, Crestline, New Washington, and all of Crawford County, Ohio. Last year, the county ranked in the top four percent nationally for economic development and is pursuing an aggressive, strategic, and comprehensive agenda to become a community of choice for business and residents. To learn more about the Crawford Partnership, please visit us at crawfordpartnership.org
Disclaimer: While the Crawford Partnership issues press releases on economic, community, and workforce development projects, resources, assets, advantages, and activities in Crawford County, Ohio, to strengthen the community’s image and to promote additional development, publication of such announcements does not imply direct assistance from The Partnership unless specified.