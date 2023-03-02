Site Selection Magazine
Submitted Photo

BUCYRUS — The Crawford Partnership announced today that Crawford County has placed in the top four percent nationally in Site Selection magazine’s recently released rankings for large, private economic development projects in 2022 – tying for a rank of #22 out of 543 micropolitan counties in the US.

Site Selection has been annually ranking states and cities since 1978 and top non-metro counties with an urban center between 10,000 and 50,000 (also known as micropolitans) since 2004. This places the community in the top four percent of communities nationwide.

