This program was originally scheduled for July 24. Creating a prairie habitat is a long process that is fraught with unexpected challenges and complications.
Crawford Park District Naturalist Warren Uxley has spent years building a tallgrass prairie at the Harvey One Room Schoolhouse and will be sharing the successes and analyzing the problems he has encountered during this project.
Harvey Schoolhouse is located one mile east of Ohio 4 south of Bucyrus. For information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, call 419-683-9000, visit our website at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.
Viewing the Night Sky, 9 p.m., Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 Ohio 598
Join members of the Crawford Park Astronomy Club as they share their knowledge and telescope skills with all who are interested in the celestial sights. Some of the targets for summer are:
Regulus – brightest object in Leo, about 79 light years away, actually 4 stars rotating around each other, and Regulus A (one of the stars) is 4 times the size of our sun.
Arcturus – “Guardian of the Bear” is 36.7 light years away, 25 times bigger than our sun, shines 170 times brighter, and the 4th brightest star in the sky.
Corvus – also known as the Crow constellation.
Sombrero Galaxy (M104) – 29 light years away, ¼ the size of our Milky Way Galaxy, over
100 billion stars, and estimated to have 2000 globular clusters.
Great Cluster (M13) – found in the Hercules constellation, globular cluster, beautiful group of stars 22,000 light years away, these stars are so close to each other they can collide and form blue stragglers, and these appear to be younger than others in the cluster.
M4 – a globular cluster about 7,175 light years away making it the closest globular to earth.
Milky Way Galaxy – we will show you the center and explain its structure.
There are a lot of other objects to view. What we see will depend on what the clouds are doing.
Lowe-Volk Park is located three miles north of U.S. 30. For information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, call 419-683-9000, visit our website at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.
