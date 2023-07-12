Axolotis

Axolotls are aquatic salamanders native to Mexico

CRESTLINE -- The Crawford Park District has announced next week's summer program schedule that will take place (unless otherwise noted) at Lowe-Volk Park, 3 miles north of U.S. Route 30 at 2401 State Route 598 near Crestline.

Face to Face: Axolotls

Girl Scout day

Girl scouts are welcome to participate in the Crawford County Park District programs.
Astronony ring nebula

Astronomy ring nebula is one of the heavenly bodies that may be seen during a Crawford County Park District program.
Canoe

A canoeing event will take place on July 24 at 5 p.m. at Neff Reservoir State Route 98, east of Bucyrus.

