BUCYRUS – The Crawford County Land Reutilization Corporation, also known as the Crawford County Land Bank, met and officially awarded bids Thursday for building demolitions for the Norton Bicentennial Park project in Bucyrus and the East School project in Galion.
Demolitions are expected to begin after June 15 and to be completed within nine months.
The lowest and winning bid for demolition of the former Home City Ice Plant at the Bicentennial Park site (510 North Sandusky Street) was $214,325, and the lowest and winning bid for the East School demolition (127 East North Street) was for $339,403.
The winning firm for both bids was Advanced Demolition Services from McComb, Ohio. Any additional need for asbestos and other remediation and associated costs are yet to be determined.
Barb McCullough, Land Bank Manager, was pleased with the announcement.
“We’re excited to see both projects moving forward," McCullough said. "Demolition is the first step to the redevelopment of these brownfield sites.”
Both projects were awarded grants last July through the Ohio Department of Development. It received a $778,000 Brownfield Remediation Program grant for the Galion East School project and a $352,250 Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program grant for the Norton Bicentennial Park project in Bucyrus.
The Bicentennial Park project is envisioned as a 2.5-acre park which will feature a pavilion, playground, dog park, restrooms, parking for food trucks, as well as a tribute to Johnny Appleseed and the Norton family that settled Bucyrus. The end use of the Galion East Park project has not yet been determined.
About the Crawford County Land Reutilization Corporation
Started in 2015, the Crawford County Land Bank is a non-profit entity with a mission to use the available resources to maintain and improve the quality of commercial and residential structures to enhance the economic and societal well-being of the residents of Crawford County. The land bank has owned, Galion East School Home City Ice facility in Bucyrus demolished, and or sold nearly 70 properties in Crestline, Bucyrus, Galion, and Tiro. Learn more at crawfordcountylandbank.com