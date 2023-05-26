Home City Ice Bucyrus

BUCYRUS – The Crawford County Land Reutilization Corporation, also known as the Crawford County Land Bank, met and officially awarded bids Thursday for building demolitions for the Norton Bicentennial Park project in Bucyrus and the East School project in Galion.

Demolitions are expected to begin after June 15 and to be completed within nine months.

Galion East School

