GALION – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Crawford County next week.
All outlined work is weather permitting. ODOT works with its contractors to reduce the size of work zones and open as many lanes as possible over holiday weekends. Work will continue as usual Tuesday, July 5, 2021.
U.S. Route 30 resurfacing – U.S. 30 eastbound and westbound, from SR 602 to just east of SR 61, will have single lane closures for a resurfacing project. Estimated completion: September 2022
U.S. Route 30 bridge painting – U.S. 30 eastbound and westbound, just west of the U.S. 30/SR 61 interchange, will have lane closures for a bridge painting project at the structure over the railroad tracks. Estimated completion: September 2022
State Route 598 minor widening – State Route 598 in the city of Galion, from Carter Drive to Brandt Road, will have lane closures for temporary pavement and drainage work.
CONTINUING IMPACTS
Crews continue permanent widening of the east side of the roadway. Traffic will be shifted to the west side of the roadway and two lanes of traffic will be maintained.
Traffic on Brandt Road at the intersection with SR 589 will be maintained on the north side of the roadway.
Traffic will be maintained in 11’ lanes.
Estimated completion of entire project: October 2022
State Route 98 chip seal – NEW IMPACTS – State Route 98, from Dickson Road to SR 61, will have single lane closures for a chip seal project. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Estimated completion: July 2022
State Route 602 major reconstruction - State Route 602, between County Route 330 (Old Lincoln Highway) and SR 96, is closed for 60 days for full-depth pavement reclamation project. One-way local traffic will be maintained. The detour route for southbound traffic will be SR 602 to SR 96, west on SR 96 to SR 98, south on SR 98 to U.S. 30, east on U.S. 30 to SR 602, and reverse for northbound motorists. Estimated reopening: Friday, August 5, 2022 (Estimated completion of entire project: October 2022)
